Maybe the strongest legal halogen lamp ever built
Philips RacingVision car bulbs are the perfect choice for passionate drivers. With an incredible performance of up to 150% more brightness, you’ll be able to react faster for a safer, more exciting driving experience. See all benefits
When driving at night you need the very best visibility. The further you can see clearly, the faster you can react to whatever appears on the road. Philips RacingVision headlamps boost your visibility with up to 150% more brightness. You’ll recognize obstacles in your way earlier than with other less powerful halogen lamps. So you get to enjoy a safer, more pleasant journey.
With better, brighter lights you’re able to perform better on the road. With its optimized high-precision filament geometry, up to 13 bar high pressure gas filling, high precision chrome coating and high quality UV-Quartz glass, Philips RacingVision headlights set a new standard in automotive lighting. Engineered for performance and visibility, these headlights allow for a more relaxed, controlled and fun driving experience.
Sportive drivers expect more performance from their cars. Bringing up to 150% more brightness on the road, Philips RacingVision are homologated to provide you with fun experience offroad and on the road.
When driving at higher speeds on poorly lit country roads, you rely on the performance of your headlights. Faced with an unexpected danger, reaction time is everything. Even split seconds can make a crucial difference to your safety. The superior beam performance of the Philips RacingVision headlamp helps you identify dangerous situations faster and stay in perfect control of your vehicle – whatever road conditions you’re facing.
Visual skills are pushed to the limit when driving at night. During low light conditions, or when experiencing glare from other vehicles, your ability to contrast between objects is significantly reduced. This makes it harder to spot obstacles, such as a pedestrian on the road. The specific color temperature in Philips RacingVision headlights (available in H4 and H7) allows your eyes to focus better and perceive contrasts in the distance. That makes you a safer road user. And with your limits increased, driving after dark is now a more exciting experience.
We produce best-in-class Philips products in the Original Equipment Manufacturer market and the aftermarket. Manufactured from high quality products and tested to the highest specifications, our products are designed to maximize the safety and comfort of our customers’ driving experience. Our entire product range is thoroughly tested, controlled and certified (ISO 9001, ISO 14001 and QSO 9000) to the highest ECE requirements. Put simply, this is quality you can trust.
Driving in winter is a challenge. But passionate drivers like to be tested. During those harsh winter months, you need to know your headlights are up to the job. Just as you would adapt to wintery roads by choosing winter tires, so you should demand the best visibility when driving in these darker, more dangerous conditions. Philips RacingVision headlamps give you more control in the toughest conditions, so you can worry less about the road and enjoy every ride.
