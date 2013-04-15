12830WLEDX1
More visibility for better safety
Powerful LEDs for more visibility and greater safety, increasing your style & visibility day and night.
Unfortunately this product is no longer available
Simple installation with smart clip-on system. Install the brackets in any cavity and simply click the modules into place. The modules will lock tightly and are protected from theft.
Road legal (ECE R87), will not dazzle other road users
The robust high-quality aluminum housing and lens are water and gravel-impact resistant. The result is long life and no maintenance work.
4-dot LED design style delivers an OEM stylish look and delivers bright white light output (6000K)
