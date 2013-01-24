Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

1

X-tremeUltinon LED

Interior and signaling bulb

127996700KX2
  • Maximum road safety and style Maximum road safety and style Maximum road safety and style
    -{discount-value}

    X-tremeUltinon LED Interior and signaling bulb

    127996700KX2

    Maximum road safety and style

    Sparkling bright LED exterior car light, the perfect color match with Xenon and LED car headlights . 360° uniform light diffusion. 12 years lifetime, with Philips CeraLight technology. See all benefits

    X-tremeUltinon LED Interior and signaling bulb

    Maximum road safety and style

    Sparkling bright LED exterior car light, the perfect color match with Xenon and LED car headlights . 360° uniform light diffusion. 12 years lifetime, with Philips CeraLight technology. See all benefits

    Maximum road safety and style

    Sparkling bright LED exterior car light, the perfect color match with Xenon and LED car headlights . 360° uniform light diffusion. 12 years lifetime, with Philips CeraLight technology. See all benefits

    X-tremeUltinon LED Interior and signaling bulb

    Maximum road safety and style

    Sparkling bright LED exterior car light, the perfect color match with Xenon and LED car headlights . 360° uniform light diffusion. 12 years lifetime, with Philips CeraLight technology. See all benefits

    Similar products

    See all signaling-and-interior-lighting

      Maximum road safety and style

      Sparkling bright effect

      • T10
      • White 6700K
      • 50 lumens
      • Position light
      3 year limited warranty for consumer usage

      3 year limited warranty for consumer usage

      Sparkling bright effect

      Bright white 6700K LED car light, the perfect color match with Xenon and LED Headlights

      360° uniform light diffusion

      360° optical design for uniform light diffusion.

      ECE beam pattern compliant (front positioning function)*

      Similar or better beam pattern than standard halogen lamp, to not glare other road users * There is no ECE regulation existing for LED bulbs. ECE beam pattern compliance is tested on several commonly used luminaires where the LED bulb beam pattern matches the ECE approved halogen beam pattern

      Philips CeraLight™ technology

      Philips CeraLight™ patented technology ensures ultra-long LED service life thanks to: o optimal thermal properties, for maximum cooling of the LED o high resistance to shock and vibrations, with heat-sink base design o perfect insulation from short-circuit

      Technical Specifications

      • Product description

        Technology
        LED
        Lifespan
        12
        Lumens
        50  lm
        Voltage
        12  V
        Wattage
        1  W
        Application
        • Interior light
        • Parking light
        Base
        W2.1X9.5D
        Color temperature
        White 6700K
        Range
        X-tremeUltinon LED
        Type
        T10

      • Marketing specifications

        Expected benefits
        Maximum road safety and style
        Product highlight
        Sparkling bright LED car light

      • Logistic data

        Quantity in box
        X2
        Reference
        127996700KX2
        EAN (Japan)
        8727900391787
        Ordering code (Japan)
        39178730

      Get support for this product

      Go to consumer care

      Suggested products

        Recently viewed products

          • It is your own responsibility to ensure that the use of the LED retrofit lights complies with applicable local legal requirements.