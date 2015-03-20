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  • Maximum road safety and style Maximum road safety and style Maximum road safety and style

    X-tremeUltinon LED Interior and signaling bulb

    127996700KX2

    Maximum road safety and style

    Sparkling bright LED exterior car light, the perfect color match with Xenon and LED car headlights . 360° uniform light diffusion. 12 years lifetime, with Philips CeraLight technology.

    See all benefits

    X-tremeUltinon LED Interior and signaling bulb

    Similar products

    See all Signaling and interior lighting

    Maximum road safety and style

    Sparkling bright effect

    • T10
    • White 6700K
    • 50 lumens
    • Position light
    3 year limited warranty for consumer usage

    3 year limited warranty for consumer usage

    Sparkling bright effect

    Bright white 6700K LED car light, the perfect color match with Xenon and LED Headlights

    360° uniform light diffusion

    360° optical design for uniform light diffusion.

    ECE beam pattern compliant (front positioning function)*

    Similar or better beam pattern than standard halogen lamp, to not glare other road users * There is no ECE regulation existing for LED bulbs. ECE beam pattern compliance is tested on several commonly used luminaires where the LED bulb beam pattern matches the ECE approved halogen beam pattern

    Philips CeraLight™ technology

    Philips CeraLight™ patented technology ensures ultra-long LED service life thanks to: o optimal thermal properties, for maximum cooling of the LED o high resistance to shock and vibrations, with heat-sink base design o perfect insulation from short-circuit

    Technical Specifications

    • Marketing specifications

      Expected benefits
      Maximum road safety and style
      Product highlight
      Sparkling bright LED car light

    • Product description

      Application
      • Interior light
      • Parking light
      Base
      W2.1X9.5D
      Color temperature
      White 6700K
      Lifespan
      12
      Lumens
      50  lm
      Range
      X-tremeUltinon LED
      Technology
      LED
      Type
      T10
      Voltage
      12  V
      Wattage
      1  W

    • Logistic data

      Quantity in box
      X2
      Reference
      127996700KX2
      Ordering code (Japan)
      39178730
      EAN (Japan)
      8727900391787

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