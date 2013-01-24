Home
Vision LED

Interior and signaling bulb

127916000KB2
    -{discount-value}

    Vision LED Interior and signaling bulb

    127916000KB2

    Lights that will outlast your car

    Replace your conventional car lights with long-lasting Philips Vision LED, so you won't have to replace them again. Safe replacement for conventional incandescent lights, Vision LED lights will provide you peace of mind for years to come. See all benefits

      Long lasting LED car lights to fit and forget

      • T10
      • White 6000K
      • Position & interior light
      Unique robustness

      Vision LED unique innovative design, provides high level unmatched robustness and vibration resistance for 12+ years lifespan. You will likely never have to replace your car lights again.

      12-year limited warranty

      We are so confident about our Vision LED lights that we supply them with a Philips 12-year limited warranty.

      Similar light performance as conventional bulbs

      Vision LED light bulbs are the perfect replacement for your existing conventional incandescent bulbs. It provides a well-focused light beam on the road, similar to the original bulb, to assure a safe replacement.

      Technical Specifications

      • Marketing specifications

        Expected benefits
        Long lasting
        Product highlight
        12-year lifetime – guaranteed

      • Product description

        Application
        • Interior light
        • Parking light
        Range
        Vision LED
        Technology
        LED
        Type
        T10
        Base
        w2.1x9.5d
        Color temperature
        White 6000K
        Lifespan
        12 years
        Lumens
        40  lm
        Voltage
        12  V
        Wattage
        0.62  W

      • Logistic data

        EAN
        8727900394429
        Ordering code
        39442930
        Quantity in box
        X2
        Reference
        127916000KB2

          • It is your own responsibility to ensure that the use of the LED retrofit lights complies with applicable local legal requirements.