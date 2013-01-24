Home
WhiteVision

Headlight bulb

12360WHVS2
    WhiteVision Headlight bulb

    12360WHVS2

    Safety has never been so attractive

    Philips WhiteVision lamps add an intense white Xenon look (4300K) to your car headlights for a premium driving experience at night. The increased brightness of up to 60% more light makes it the perfect combination of style and safety. See all benefits

      Intense white Xenon effect

      • Type of lamp: H8
      • Pack of: 2
      • 12 V,35 W
      Philips WhiteVision headlights are the right choice for drivers who want to drive with style without compromising on safety. With a color temperature of close to Xenon headlamps, a stylish white cap and brighter light on the road, WhiteVision is the ultimate upgrade for your headlamps. The Philips patented 3rd generation coating technology is an evolutionary masterpiece making WhiteVision the first headlamp with a truly white light.

      WhiteVision is ECE certified and the first road-legal intense white light. It gives you the ultimate in high visibility without compromising safety by dazzling the car in front.

      Crisp beam with intense white light

      With 4,300K* white light (i.e. 40% whiter light than standard lamp), Philips WhiteVision headlights illuminate the road ahead with a crisp white beam that eliminates darkness instantly. The premium beam for a premium driving experience.

      Up to 60% more vision to maximize clarity

      A longer beam pattern with 60%* more light enables you to see other road users more clearly. It improves safety, giving you more time to react to potential hazards on the road ahead.

      Philips car lamps are highly resistant

      UV-Quartz glass is stronger than hard glass and highly resistant to temperature extremes and vibrations, which eliminates the risk of early failure. Philips UV-Quartz glass car lamps allow more pressure inside the lamp to produce a more powerful light and extended lifetime.

      Philips is the choice of major car manufacturers

      For 100 years, Philips has been at the forefront of the automotive lighting industry, introducing technological innovations that have become standard on modern automobiles. Today, one in two cars in Europe and one in three worldwide is equipped with Philips lighting.

      Technical Specifications

      • Product description

        Technology
        Halogen
        Type
        H8
        Range
        WhiteVision
        Application
        • High beam
        • Low beam
        • Additional high beam
        • Front fog light
        Designation
        H8 WhiteVision
        Homologation ECE
        YES
        Base
        PGJ19-2

      • Electrical characteristics

        Voltage
        12  V
        Wattage
        35  W

      • Light characteristics

        Color temperature
        up to 4300 K  K

      • Ordering information

        Order entry
        12360WHVS2

      • Packaging Data

        Packaging type
        S2A

      • Marketing specifications

        Expected benefits
        Style
        Product highlight
        • 4300K
        • Intense white xenon effect

          • Compared to standard halogen lamps
          • *Application varies per bulb type