Search terms
Safety has never been so attractive
Philips WhiteVision lamps add an intense white Xenon look (4300K) to your car headlights for a premium driving experience at night. The increased brightness of up to 60% more light makes it the perfect combination of style and safety. See all benefits
Unfortunately this product is no longer available
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Safety has never been so attractive
Philips WhiteVision lamps add an intense white Xenon look (4300K) to your car headlights for a premium driving experience at night. The increased brightness of up to 60% more light makes it the perfect combination of style and safety. See all benefits
Safety has never been so attractive
Philips WhiteVision lamps add an intense white Xenon look (4300K) to your car headlights for a premium driving experience at night. The increased brightness of up to 60% more light makes it the perfect combination of style and safety. See all benefits
Unfortunately this product is no longer available
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Safety has never been so attractive
Philips WhiteVision lamps add an intense white Xenon look (4300K) to your car headlights for a premium driving experience at night. The increased brightness of up to 60% more light makes it the perfect combination of style and safety. See all benefits
Philips WhiteVision headlights are the right choice for drivers who want to drive with style without compromising on safety. With a color temperature of close to Xenon headlamps, a stylish white cap and brighter light on the road, WhiteVision is the ultimate upgrade for your headlamps. The Philips patented 3rd generation coating technology is an evolutionary masterpiece making WhiteVision the first headlamp with a truly white light.
WhiteVision is ECE certified and the first road-legal intense white light. It gives you the ultimate in high visibility without compromising safety by dazzling the car in front.
With 4,300K* white light (i.e. 40% whiter light than standard lamp), Philips WhiteVision headlights illuminate the road ahead with a crisp white beam that eliminates darkness instantly. The premium beam for a premium driving experience.
A longer beam pattern with 60%* more light enables you to see other road users more clearly. It improves safety, giving you more time to react to potential hazards on the road ahead.
UV-Quartz glass is stronger than hard glass and highly resistant to temperature extremes and vibrations, which eliminates the risk of early failure. Philips UV-Quartz glass car lamps allow more pressure inside the lamp to produce a more powerful light and extended lifetime.
For 100 years, Philips has been at the forefront of the automotive lighting industry, introducing technological innovations that have become standard on modern automobiles. Today, one in two cars in Europe and one in three worldwide is equipped with Philips lighting.
Product description
Electrical characteristics
Light characteristics
Ordering information
Packaging Data
Marketing specifications