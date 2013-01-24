Home
BlueVision ultra

Headlight bulb

12336BVUS2
  • White 4000K light White 4000K light White 4000K light
    White 4000K light

    Add style to your car’s looks. Philips BlueVision ultra produces 4,000K of high quality white light so your car will stand out on the road. See all benefits

    MRP: Rs.250.00

      • H3
      • 12V
      • 55W

      Technical Specifications

      • Technical specifications

        Base
        PK22s
        Description
        H3
        Range
        BVU
        Voltage
        12  V
        Wattage
        55  W

      • Packaging Data

        Packing
        S2

