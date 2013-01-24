Search terms
Easy to fit
H7 headlights feature a wide variety of lamp brackets, creating complexity at installation. With Philips connector rings, ensure that your bulbs fit the largest selection of car models. See all benefits
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
With H7 connector rings featuring a wide variety of lamp brackets, consumers face difficulties to fit some LED lights. Optional connector rings make sure that Philips LED bulbs fit the largest selection of car models to give you peace of mind and enjoy great light performance.
On www.philips.com/automotive, you will find the relevant information to assess whether an optional connector ring is required for your car model. There are three versions available: Type A, supplied with the Philips LED-HL [H7]. Type B and Type C, separately sold options to ensure fit with additional car models. A positive list guides you to the correct choice. Type C is compatible with Philips Ultinon and Ultinon Essential LED-HL [~H7].
Unlike most inferior quality connector rings, Philips Type B and C LED connector rings are made of durable metal, resistant to high temperatures. These connector rings have been tested in real-life automotive conditions so you can have confidence in their lasting performance and don’t have to replace them as often.
The technologically advanced Philips lighting is renowned in the automotive industry, and has been for over 100 years. The Philips Automotive Grade Quality products are designed and developed following strict quality control processes (including applicable ISO norms), leading to consistently high production standards. Major car manufacturers choose Philips lamps, because when you buy Philips, you buy quality. You get powerful bright light, and precise beam performance. You get high-end style. Enjoy a safer and smoother drive.
There are four versions available: Type A, supplied with the Philips LED-HL [H7]. Type B, Type C and Type D separately sold options to ensure fit with additional car models. Type C is compatible with Philips Ultinon and Ultinon Essential LED-HL [~H7].
