Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage
1

Search terms

Headlights

Headlights

Riding with the peace of the mind

Philips Automotive, your ultimate choice for the road ahead

   

 

  • No.1 choice of major motorcycle manufacturers
  • Original equipment at highest quality standards
  • 100 years of experience in Automotive
  • Vibration resistant two-wheeler lamps from 10G up to 15G (gravitational force)
  • High quality quartz glass
Intro icons

  • Feel safe,

    Drive safe

     

    See and be seen while preventing glare for oncoming road-users

    Philips Innovation & you

  • Feel safe,

    Drive safe

     

    Road safety begins with seeing and being seen. Light is the 1rst and only part of the safety circle that actually helps prevent accidents. Philips lighting solutions provide a powerful and precise beam of light with maximum output combined with long-lasting performance.

  • Drive with style

     

    Customers are looking for performance and innovation without sacrifcing style. Philips is on the forefront of producing stylish lighting solution for the most demanding riders to make them stand out with style and elegance.

    CityVision
    Moto

     
    See and be seen
    Cityvision Moto

    Available in:

    H4, HS1

    Go to catalog

    PremiumVision
    Moto


    30%     more light
    PremiumVision Moto

    Available in:

    H4*, HS1

    *30% more light

    Go to catalog

    BlueVision
    Moto

     
    Xenon Ultimate Effect
    BlueVision Moto

    Available in:

    H4, H7, HS1

    Go to catalog
    Color light: White 3250K
    Warm
    Cool
    Overall performance
    Star rating 4
    CityVision
    Color light: Yellow 3200K
    Warm
    Cool
    Overall performance
    Star rating 3
    Premium Vision example
    Color light: White 4000K
    Warm
    Cool
    Overall performance
    Star rating 4
    Blue Vision

        Rally
        Moto

         

         

        See and be seen
        Rally Moto

        Available in:

        HS1

        Go to catalog

        DiamondVision Moto

         

         

        5000K Ultimate white light
        CrystalVision Moto

        Available in:

        HS1

        Go to catalog
        Color light: White 3200K
        Warm
        Cool
        Overall performance
        Star rating 4
        Rally example
        Color light: White 5000K
        Warm
        Cool
        Overall performance
        Star rating 5
        CrystalVision example