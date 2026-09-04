Philips Support
Why are Avent nipples and pacifiers made of silicon instead of latex?
The advantages of Silicone compared to Latex:
- Highly transparent, for a natural and hygienic aspect
- Suitable for latex allergic people
- Silicone rubber is more durable than latex rubber
- Sturdy - hard for baby to bite through
- Tasteless and odorless, makes easier breast feeding compatibility. Latex smells and tastes of rubber, and can cause the baby to reject mom's breast
- Can be sterilized using boiling water, steam or cold water method
- Microwave resistant, and dishwasher-proof
The information on this page applies to the following models: SCY761/02 , SCY764/02 , SCY763/02 . Click here to show more product numbers ›