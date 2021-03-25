Home
Where can I find the model and the serial number of my Philips Vacuum?

If you wonder how to find the model and the serial number of your Philips Vacuum, please find the information about this below.

The model and the serial number of your Philips Vacuum

We advise you to write down the correct type and the serial number of your Philips Vacuum beforehand.

This model number and serial number information can be found on a plate. Depending on your model, the type plate is located on the bottom of your Philips Vacuum Cleaner, underneath the dust container, on the back of the handheld vacuum or behind the water tank of the device (for example, see the images below).

  • Most of the time, the model number is located in the upper left-hand corner. It starts with the letters FC followed by four digits. Eg. FC7080/xx.

  • The serial number is in the bottom right-hand corner and consists of four digits: the first two digits mark the year, the second two digits mark the week number. E.g.: 1850, 1734. In some cases, S/N is printed in front of the serial number.

The model number and serial number on your device

