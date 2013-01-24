Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage
Home
$

Search terms

1
Articles

What to Take To The Hospital for Yourself & Your Baby

With everything that goes into preparing for the birth of your baby, including planning time off work and getting your home ready, it can be easy to forget to prepare for your actual stay in the hospital. Well don’t worry, this handy checklist has got you covered for the essentials – just don’t over pack, as most items will be easily replenish able by your family members.

For you


The Essentials:

 

  • Your antenatal notes and your birth plan
  • Phone chargers and batteries for your camera
  • Baby feeding diary / notepad and pen
  • Glasses, contact lenses, contact lens solution
  • A stash of snacks, energy drinks and a small amount of money
  • Ear plugs – post-natal wards can be noisy and ear plugs will help you sleep when someone else is able to watch your baby
  • Coins for the car park and vending machines (most maternity units provide a parking permit for labour)Your antenatal notes and your birth plan

Clothes and Accessories:

 

  • Two or three knee-length cotton nighties or long t-shirts for labour and after – not white and preferably front-opening for breastfeeding
  • Old undies or disposable knickers and a couple of feeding bras
  • Maternity pads (two or three packs)
  • Slippers or thick socks
  • Dressing gown
  • Patterned towel and patterned pillow and pillowcase (patterned laundry won’t get put in the hospital laundry by accident)
  • Breast or nursing pads

 

Some clothes to go home in – you probably won’t need any more than one or two sets

Toiletries:

 

  • Toothbrush and toothpaste
  • Hairbrush and hair bands, ties.
  • Face wipes and wet wipes
  • Lip salve/balm
  • Moisturizer
  • Make up
  • Tissues

Optional Extras:

 

  • An iPod and speakers (check if this is okay with the unit)
  • Massage lotion
  • Swiss ball
  • TENS machine
  • Items to help pass the time – like a magazine, book, kindle or iPad.

And for your baby

 
  • A pack of nappies plus some cotton wool or baby wipes
  • Vests and baby grows (six of each), socks and scratch mitts, two thin cotton hats
  • Coloured or patterned muslins (so you don’t lose them)
  • Blankets and a warm outfit for going home (including a hat) – hospitals have swaddling sheets, cellular blankets and baby nighties.

 

Please be aware that the information given in these articles is only intended as general advice and should in no way be taken as a substitute for professional medical advice. If you or your family or your child is suffering from symptoms or conditions which are severe or persistent or you need specific medical advice, please seek professional medical assistance. Philips AVENT cannot be held responsible for any damages that result from the use of the information provided on this website.