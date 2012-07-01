Other items in the box
- Caps
- Case
- Cable clip
- plug
Tuned for sports
Constructed with water proof materials coupled with an anti bacterial agent that helps kill germs, these headphones have been designed for the fitness enthusiast See all benefits
Unfortunately this product is no longer available
Constructed with water proof materials allowing you to wash your headphones under running tap water
Designed with a water resistant seal to protect your headphones from sweat related damage
Customizable ear hooks for enhanced fit - designed for sports
The 3 sizes of ultra-soft silicon caps of these Philips earphones sit comfortably in your ears without adding pressure to them whilst blocking out unwanted noise.
Clip helps fix cable securely
With sound isolation, you will hear and enjoy greater music details at a lower volume than is possible with normal headphones. Based on thorough understanding of the human ear canal anatomy, the sound isolation earphone’s angled acoustic design creates a perfect seal between the ambient sound source and the ear canal, thus eliminating unwanted background noise while delivering sound directly to your ears. Even at a moderate volume setting, you can still discern music details without noise distractions from the environment. Earphone sleeves are available in three sizes to provide the best fit.
Keep track of your fitness regimen with this smart, simple and free app - created by Philips just for you. The ActionFit app lets you create customized workouts that include time, distance and calorie goals - and you can even assign your favorite music to each target. Once you've completed your workout, use the app to share your results with friends on Twitter and Facebook. You'll need GPS for your distance and calorie goals, so download it for free from the App Store - and you're good to go!
Acoustics finely tuned to enhance the sporting experience - fuel for your workout
The ideal cable length to give you the freedom to put your audio device where you want.
Sound
Connectivity
Accessories
Packaging dimensions
Outer Carton
Inner Carton
