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  • Stimulate milk flow, express easily Stimulate milk flow, express easily Stimulate milk flow, express easily
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    Philips Avent Essential Manual Breast Pump Manual Breast Pump

    SCF417/11

    Overall Rating / 5
    • Reviews Reviews

    Stimulate milk flow, express easily

    The Philips Avent Essential Manual breast pump designed to stimulate milk flow to help you express as much as milk possible. It helps to build back-up supply of breast milk so you can share the care to simply enjoy a moment of independence.

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    Philips Avent Essential Manual Breast Pump Manual Breast Pump

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    See all Breast pumps

    Stimulate milk flow, express easily

    For gentle and comfortable pumping

    • Ergonomic expression handle
    • Lightweight design
    • BPA free
    Soft and adaptive silicone cushion for gentle stimulation

    Soft and adaptive silicone cushion for gentle stimulation

    Soft and comfortable petal-shaped silicone massage cushion; gently stimulates milk flow while massaging the breast. It brings together gentle compression and suction to trigger fast let down.

    Ergonomic handle design for easy expression

    Ergonomic handle design for easy expression

    With easy expression handle designed ergonomically, you can pump at your own pace and decide on your own rhythm simply by adjusting the vacuum level by pressing the handle at your own intensity.

    Lightweight and compact design

    Lightweight and compact design

    Pump easily anywhere, any time with its compact and lightweight design, you can carry it in your bag anywhere you go. You can directly pump into Avent feeding bottles as the expression kit is compatible.

    Easy to clean and set-up (dust cap)

    Easy to clean and set-up (dust cap)

    Designed for effortless use, featuring easy assembly, disassembly, and cleaning with its minimal, user-friendly parts. The dust cap will help to keep your breast pump clean and free from dust and dirt.

    BPA free*

    BPA free*

    Made of durable and safe materials with 0% BPA.*

    Technical Specifications

    • Material

      BPA free*
      Yes

    • What is included

      Breast milk container (125 ml/ 4 oz)
      1  pcs
      Expression kit with cushion
      1 pcs
      Expression handle
      1 pcs
      Dust cap
      1 pcs

    • Ease of use

      Breast pump use
      • Easy cleaning & assembly
      • with lightweight design

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    • Only associated with the bottle, and other parts that come into contact with breast milk, following EU regulation 10/2011.
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