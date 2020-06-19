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Stimulate milk flow, express easily
The Philips Avent Essential Manual breast pump designed to stimulate milk flow to help you express as much as milk possible. It helps to build back-up supply of breast milk so you can share the care to simply enjoy a moment of independence.See all benefits
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Soft and comfortable petal-shaped silicone massage cushion; gently stimulates milk flow while massaging the breast. It brings together gentle compression and suction to trigger fast let down.
With easy expression handle designed ergonomically, you can pump at your own pace and decide on your own rhythm simply by adjusting the vacuum level by pressing the handle at your own intensity.
Pump easily anywhere, any time with its compact and lightweight design, you can carry it in your bag anywhere you go. You can directly pump into Avent feeding bottles as the expression kit is compatible.
Designed for effortless use, featuring easy assembly, disassembly, and cleaning with its minimal, user-friendly parts. The dust cap will help to keep your breast pump clean and free from dust and dirt.
Made of durable and safe materials with 0% BPA.*
Material
What is included
Ease of use
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