Philips Avent

Baby Bottle Sterilizer

SCF291/00
Avent
  Sterilize and store
    Philips Avent Baby Bottle Sterilizer

    SCF291/00
    Sterilize in just 10 mins

    • Say goodbye to harmful bacteria
    • A sterilizing cycle lasts just 10 minutes
    • Designed to reduce the chance of unpleasant odors
    • Our sterilizer is designed for space-saving flexibility
    • Stays sterile for 24 hours*
      Sterilize and store

      Sterilize up to six feeding bottles with accessories in just 10 minutes. The slim but roomy Bottle Sterilizer Advanced is fast and efficient, killing 99.9% of germs* for peace of mind at every feed.
      Say goodbye to harmful bacteria

      Say goodbye to harmful bacteria

      Sterilizing is gentle, effective and chemical-free with Philips Avent. Every sterilizer uses the power of pure steam – nothing more, nothing less – to kill 99.9% of harmful germs*.

      A sterilizing cycle lasts just 10 minutes

      A sterilizing cycle lasts just 10 minutes

      Experience speed and safety with the sterilizing cycle lasting just 10 minutes, after which the sterilizer automatically turns itself off.

      Designed to reduce the chance of unpleasant odors

      Designed to reduce the chance of unpleasant odors

      Our new drip tray protects the heating plate from milk droplets, reducing the chance of unpleasant odors.

      Our sterilizer is designed for space-saving flexibility

      Our sterilizer is designed for space-saving flexibility

      Our advanced sterilizer is adaptable, reducing in size for smaller items like soothers, and to minimize your counter-top space when not in use.

      Stays sterile for 24 hours*

      Stays sterile for 24 hours*

      The sterilizer's thorough, chemical-free cleaning will keep its contents sterile for up to 24 hours. How? Just keep the lid on.

      Roomy inside, compact outside

      Roomy inside, compact outside

      Our sterilizer is slender and yet still holds up to six Philips Avent baby bottles. It also fits all the other essentials, from teats and soothers to a manual breast pump.

      This sterilizer is quick and easy to clean

      This sterilizer is quick and easy to clean

      Top to bottom, inside and out, the sterilizer is quick and easy to clean – even the heating plate. So you get more time to be with your little one.

      Technical Specifications

      • Technical specifications

        Safety Classification
        Class 1
        Power consumption
        650 W

      • What is included

        Electric steam sterilizer
        1 pcs

      • Country of origin

        Made in
        China

      • Development stages

        Stage
        0 - 6 months

      • Weight and dimensions

        Weight
        1.78 kg
        Dimensions
        304 x 183 x 359 mm

      • What is included

        Tongs
        1 pcs

      • Technical specifications

        Voltage
        220-240V~ 50-60Hz, 220V~ 60Hz (Korea), 120-127V~ 60Hz (NAM), 110V~ 60Hz (Taiwan)

      • Compatibility

        Philips-Avent range compatible
        Yes

      • Design specifications

        Materials
        Plastic (PP)

          Regulatory information
          Manufacturer address
          Product risks
          Escherichia coli, Pseudomonas aeruginosa, Staphylococcus aureas, Streptococcus agalactiae, Cronobacter sakazakii, Salmonella enterica, Listeria monocytogenes. The test results are provided by an independent test lab.

