    Fidelio docking speaker

    SBD7500/10
    Obsessed with sound

    Compact and extremely portable, this player is no lightweight when it comes to performance. Designed to travel it delivers sound from your iPhone/ iPod that is surprisingly powerful - letting you enjoy great music wherever life takes you.

    Fidelio docking speaker

    Obsessed with sound

    Compact and extremely portable, this player is no lightweight when it comes to performance. Designed to travel it delivers sound from your iPhone/ iPod that is surprisingly powerful - letting you enjoy great music wherever life takes you.

      Obsessed with sound

      Designed to go places

      Free DockStudio app for internet radio & other cool feature

      Free DockStudio app for internet radio & other cool feature

      The free app adds an array of exclusive cool features to your docking speaker. You can check the weather, tell the time and even use your favorite images as wallpaper. DockStudio also lets you listen to thousands of Internet radio stations worldwide. More updates on skin styles and new functions on the way.

      Dock any iPod/iPhone, even in its case

      Dock any iPod/iPhone, even in its case

      Smartly designed spring-loaded docking port effortlessly accommodates any iPod or iPhone, without special adaptors. What’s more, it works even when most protective cases are on – just dock your iPod or iPhone as it is. Now you can truly have fuss-free enjoyment of your music.

      wOOx technology for rich yet precise bass without distortion

      wOOx technology for rich yet precise bass without distortion

      wOOx technology is a revolutionary loudspeaker concept that allows you to hear and feel profoundly deep bass that is richer than any other audio system. Special speaker drivers work in harmony with the wOOx bass radiator, and precise tuning between the main driver and the tweeter ensures smooth transitions from low-mid to high frequencies. Dual suspension and a totally symmetrical sandwich construction deliver low and precise base without noticeable distortion. wOOx produces exceptionally deep and dynamic bass by using the speaker box full volume to truly magnify the impact of the music.

      DBB to preserve low tones for deep bass at any volume level

      DBB to preserve low tones for deep bass at any volume level

      Dynamic Bass Boost maximizes your music enjoyment by emphasizing the bass content of the music throughout the range of volume settings - from low to high – at the touch of a button! Bottom-end bass frequencies usually get lost when the volume is set at a low level. To counteract this, Dynamic Bass Boost can be switched on to boost bass levels, so you can enjoy consistent sound even when you turn down the volume.

      Technical Specifications

      • Sound

        Output power
        10 W RMS
        Sound enhancement
        • Dynamic Bass Boost
        • wOOx™ Technology
        Volume control
        up/down
        Sound system
        stereo

      • Loudspeakers

        Speaker drivers
        Neodynium magnet system

      • Connectivity

        Aux in
        Yes

      • Convenience

        Charging device
        • iPhone
        • iPod

      • Power

        Battery type
        AA size (LR6)
        Power supply
        • battery
        • 100 - 240V AC, 50/60Hz
        Number of batteries
        4
        Battery life time
        8  hour(s)

      • Accessories

        Cables/Connection
        • AC-DC adapter
        • MP3 Link cable

      • iPod compatibility

        Compatible with
        • iPod
        • iPod mini
        • iPod with color display
        • iPod classic
        • iPod nano 1st generation
        • iPod nano 2nd generation
        • iPod nano 3rd generation
        • iPod touch
        • iPod nano 4th generation
        • iPod touch 2nd generation
        • iPod nano 5th generation
        • iPod touch 2nd gen 8/16/32GB
        • iPod 5th generation

      • iPhone compatibility

        Compatible with
        • iPhone
        • iPhone 3G
        • iPhone 3GS

