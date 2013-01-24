Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

1

Mixer Grinder

HL1618/02
Overall Rating / 5
  • Supreme Performance for Tastier Meals Supreme Performance for Tastier Meals Supreme Performance for Tastier Meals
    -{discount-value}

    Mixer Grinder

    HL1618/02
    Overall Rating / 5

    Supreme Performance for Tastier Meals

    The Philips Mixer grinder combines 550 Watt power with a lift & grind action blade, giving a wonderfully smooth result in seconds. Preparing healthy and delicious homemade food has never been so easy! See all benefits

    MRP: Rs.4,395.00

    Mixer Grinder

    Supreme Performance for Tastier Meals

    The Philips Mixer grinder combines 550 Watt power with a lift & grind action blade, giving a wonderfully smooth result in seconds. Preparing healthy and delicious homemade food has never been so easy! See all benefits

    Supreme Performance for Tastier Meals

    The Philips Mixer grinder combines 550 Watt power with a lift & grind action blade, giving a wonderfully smooth result in seconds. Preparing healthy and delicious homemade food has never been so easy! See all benefits

    MRP: Rs.4,395.00

    Mixer Grinder

    Supreme Performance for Tastier Meals

    The Philips Mixer grinder combines 550 Watt power with a lift & grind action blade, giving a wonderfully smooth result in seconds. Preparing healthy and delicious homemade food has never been so easy! See all benefits

    Similar products

    See all Mixer Grinder

      Supreme Performance for Tastier Meals

      More Variety with Superior Processing

      • 3 jar 550W
      • Brown
      • Supreme
      Revers Quadra Flow jars prevents sticking to walls

      Revers Quadra Flow jars prevents sticking to walls

      Technical Specifications

      • General specifications

        Automatic shut-off
        Yes
        Non-slip feet
        Yes
        Speed setting
        3 and pulse
        Power indicator
        Yes
        Product warranty
        24 months from the date of purchase

      • Technical specifications

        Power
        550  W
        Voltage
        230  V
        Motor rating
        30  minute(s)
        Capacity chutney jar
        0.3  L
        Capacity wet grinding jar
        1.5  L
        Capacity multi-purpose jar
        1.1  L

      • Accessories

        Blender jar
        Yes
        Spatula
        Yes
        Chutney jar
        Yes
        Wet grinding jar
        Yes
        Multi-purpose jar
        Yes

      • Design specifications

        Material housing
        PP/ABS
        Material knife
        Stainless steel

      Get support for this product

      Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

      Suggested products

        Recently viewed products

          Reviews

          Be the first to review this item

          Discover

          MyPhilips

          Register for exclusive benefits

          Subscribe to our newsletter

          Philips values and respects your privacy. Please read the Privacy Notice for more information

          Thanks for subscribing to our newsletter!

          Sorry, your subscription to our newsletter failed. Please try again later.