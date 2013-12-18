ProductsSupport

Healthy lifestyles start here. Sign up and get exclusive offers

2 year warranty

All series

  • Supreme Performance for Tastier Meals
  • Supreme Performance for Tastier Meals

Discontinued

Mixer Grinder

HL1618/02

4.1

| (15) Reviews | 93% recommend this product

Supreme Performance for Tastier Meals

The Philips Mixer grinder combines 550 Watt power with a lift & grind action blade, giving a wonderfully smooth result in seconds. Preparing healthy and delicious homemade food has never been so easy!

See all benefits

More Variety with Superior Processing

Supreme Performance for Tastier Meals

  • 3 jar 550W

  • Brown

  • Supreme

Auto shut-off for overload protection

Lift and grind blades ensure consistent grinding

Revers Quadra Flow jars prevents sticking to walls

Revers Quadra Flow jars prevents sticking to walls

Technical Specifications

Get support for this product

Find FAQs, user manuals, safety information and tips

Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

4.1

of 5

15

Reviews

93%

recommend this product

1

18/12/2013

India

India

ABSOLUTELY RIGHT CHOICE PRODUCT

I am totally satisfied with using this mixer grinderHL1618/02 i found this product is very useful by features of grind action blade,lift and amp 550w power. Its fast, easy to use and clean makes it a true delight for everyone. It saves power, energy and money too.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for HL1618/02 Mixer Grinder

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for HL1618/02 Mixer Grinder

14/12/2013

India

India

Very Good Product

I have a Mixer Grinder for more then 8 years i am very satisfied with this mixer Grinder. I did not even repair this mixer. It is very nice looking and so much easy to use. Its motor is also very Powerful. Jar Quality is very good. Overall Its a Good Product.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for HL1618/02 Mixer Grinder

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for HL1618/02 Mixer Grinder

13/12/2013

India

India

Excellent product

we are using Philips Mixer Grinder HL1618/02 3 jar 550W Brown Supreme about 18 years. till today it's overall performance is excellent. No any problem after 18 years. i like Philips product. Thanks..

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for HL1618/02 Mixer Grinder

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for HL1618/02 Mixer Grinder

Sign up to the Philips newsletter for exclusive offers

  • VIP exclusive access to sales​​
  • Early Bird previews of our latest healthy lifestyle innovations​
  • Tailored healthy lifestyle advice and tips
  • Expert tips and inspiration

I would like to receive promotional communications – based on my preferences and behaviour – about Philips products, services, events and promotions. I can easily unsubscribe at any time!

  • VIP exclusive access to sales​​
  • Early Bird previews of our latest healthy lifestyle innovations​
  • Tailored healthy lifestyle advice and tips
  • Expert tips and inspiration