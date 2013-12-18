2 year warranty
Discontinued
Supreme Performance for Tastier Meals
The Philips Mixer grinder combines 550 Watt power with a lift & grind action blade, giving a wonderfully smooth result in seconds. Preparing healthy and delicious homemade food has never been so easy!
3 jar 550W
Brown
Supreme
4.1
of 5
15
Reviews
93%
recommend this product
madhu51
18/12/2013
India
ABSOLUTELY RIGHT CHOICE PRODUCT
I am totally satisfied with using this mixer grinderHL1618/02 i found this product is very useful by features of grind action blade,lift and amp 550w power. Its fast, easy to use and clean makes it a true delight for everyone. It saves power, energy and money too.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for HL1618/02 Mixer Grinder
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for HL1618/02 Mixer Grinder
rjv4740
14/12/2013
India
Very Good Product
I have a Mixer Grinder for more then 8 years i am very satisfied with this mixer Grinder. I did not even repair this mixer. It is very nice looking and so much easy to use. Its motor is also very Powerful. Jar Quality is very good. Overall Its a Good Product.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for HL1618/02 Mixer Grinder
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for HL1618/02 Mixer Grinder
mdgodhani
13/12/2013
India
Excellent product
we are using Philips Mixer Grinder HL1618/02 3 jar 550W Brown Supreme about 18 years. till today it's overall performance is excellent. No any problem after 18 years. i like Philips product. Thanks..
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for HL1618/02 Mixer Grinder
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for HL1618/02 Mixer Grinder