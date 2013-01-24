Twin TurboStar technology removes fat from foods

By combining a powerful heater and motor with our new Twin TurboStar technology, the hot air in the Airfryer swirls like a powerful tornado – throughout the entire cooking basket. Designed to extract more fat from your food and capture it all in the fat reducer for easy disposal. Philips Airfryer with Twin TurboStar technology also saves you and your home from the smell of fried oil compared to a regular fryer.