2 year warranty
Discontinued
2 slot
Compact
Metal gloss
Cancel button to stop toasting at any time.
Is easy to clean thanks to its removable crumb tray.
The Philips toaster saves space on your countertop thanks to its compact design.
4.6
of 5
33
Reviews
97%
recommend this product
Raj Ag
23/07/2021
India
Verified buyer
This Toaster is Very Good. It is value for money.
This Toaster is Very Good. It is value for money. The Service Engineer provided very good service and repaired the toaster. We are now able to use the toaster nicely.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for HD4816/22 Toaster
Date of Use 2019-07-23
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for HD4816/22 Toaster
Date of Use 2019-07-23
tej606
08/04/2014
India
nice
Easy to use makes bread tasty in 1 t0 2 minutes and cheap too
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for HD4816/22 Toaster
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for HD4816/22 Toaster
ROGER
23/01/2014
India
PRODUCT HAS EXCELLENT OUTPUT
IT PROVIDES AN EXCELLENT ROASTED BREAD WITH AUTOMATIC POP-UP. INCLUDES DIFFERENT KNOBS TO SELECT THE AMOUNT OF CRISPINESS YOU WANT TO INCREASE IN THE BREAD. VERY GOOD FOR BREAKFAST WITH TEA.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for HD4816/22 Toaster
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for HD4816/22 Toaster