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  • Good toast easily
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  • Good toast easily
  • Good toast easily
  • Good toast easily
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  • Good toast easily
  • Good toast easily

Discontinued

Toaster

HD4816/22

4.6
| (33) Reviews | 97% recommend this product
Good toast easily
Enjoy good toast time after time with this Philips Toaster. A toaster with large bread slots in a compact metal design.
See all benefits

Compact metal design toaster

Good toast easily

  • 2 slot

  • Compact

  • Metal gloss

Cancel button to stop toasting at any time

Cancel button to stop toasting at any time.

Removable crumb tray for easy cleaning

Removable crumb tray for easy cleaning

Is easy to clean thanks to its removable crumb tray.

Compact toaster to save space on your counter top

Compact toaster to save space on your counter top

The Philips toaster saves space on your countertop thanks to its compact design.

Technical Specifications

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Reviews

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Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

4.6

of 5

33

Reviews

97%

recommend this product

2

23/07/2021

India

India

Verified buyer

This Toaster is Very Good. It is value for money.

This Toaster is Very Good. It is value for money. The Service Engineer provided very good service and repaired the toaster. We are now able to use the toaster nicely.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for HD4816/22 Toaster

Date of Use 2019-07-23

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for HD4816/22 Toaster

Date of Use 2019-07-23

08/04/2014

India

India

nice

Easy to use makes bread tasty in 1 t0 2 minutes and cheap too

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for HD4816/22 Toaster

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for HD4816/22 Toaster

23/01/2014

India

India

PRODUCT HAS EXCELLENT OUTPUT

IT PROVIDES AN EXCELLENT ROASTED BREAD WITH AUTOMATIC POP-UP. INCLUDES DIFFERENT KNOBS TO SELECT THE AMOUNT OF CRISPINESS YOU WANT TO INCREASE IN THE BREAD. VERY GOOD FOR BREAKFAST WITH TEA.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for HD4816/22 Toaster

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for HD4816/22 Toaster

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