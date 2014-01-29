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2 year warranty

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  • Standard Product Photo Philips Toaster HD4815/01
  • Standard Product Photo Philips Toaster HD4815/01

Discontinued

Toaster

HD4815/28

3.5

| (30) Reviews

Good toast easily

Enjoy good toast time after time with large bread slots in a compact metal design.

See all benefits

Good toast easily

  • 2 slot

  • Compact

  • White

Compact toaster to save space on your counter top

The Philips toaster saves space on your countertop thanks to its compact design.

Adjustable browning control

Adjustable browning control

Ajust the heat level to your preference and get your toast the way you want it.

Technical Specifications

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Reviews

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Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

3.5

of 5

30

Reviews

29/01/2014

India

India

its a very good product

Its a very good product. Iam using it from last one and half year. and I am very happy with this product & PHILIPS.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for HD4815/28 Toaster

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for HD4815/28 Toaster

14/12/2013

India

India

The product is excellent

The product quality is excellent. With 2 years of usage, the toaster has performed perfectly. The thermostat is working absolutely fine. The auto eject works excellently. No toasts burnt / over heated. Uniform heating.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for HD4815/28 Toaster

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for HD4815/28 Toaster

13/12/2013

India

India

Toaster is very useful, easy to use and handle.

The toaster is very good product. It is easy to use,even the children can use it conveniently . The design is very attractive and high quality material is used. Its really a great product and a peace of art.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for HD4815/28 Toaster

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for HD4815/28 Toaster

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