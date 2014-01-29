2 year warranty
Discontinued
HD4815/28
Good toast easily
Enjoy good toast time after time with large bread slots in a compact metal design.
2 slot
Compact
White
The Philips toaster saves space on your countertop thanks to its compact design.
Ajust the heat level to your preference and get your toast the way you want it.
3.5
of 5
30
Reviews
VIKR
29/01/2014
India
its a very good product
Its a very good product. Iam using it from last one and half year. and I am very happy with this product & PHILIPS.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for HD4815/28 Toaster
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for HD4815/28 Toaster
vgup
14/12/2013
India
The product is excellent
The product quality is excellent. With 2 years of usage, the toaster has performed perfectly. The thermostat is working absolutely fine. The auto eject works excellently. No toasts burnt / over heated. Uniform heating.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for HD4815/28 Toaster
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for HD4815/28 Toaster
ceemanil
13/12/2013
India
Toaster is very useful, easy to use and handle.
The toaster is very good product. It is easy to use,even the children can use it conveniently . The design is very attractive and high quality material is used. Its really a great product and a peace of art.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for HD4815/28 Toaster
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for HD4815/28 Toaster