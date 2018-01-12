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GoPure SelectFilter Plus 120Replacement filter for car air purifier

GSF120P110X1

Breathe only healthy air in your car

Philips unique SelectFilter Plus multi-layer filtration technology efficiently removes PM2.5 particles, toxic and exhaust gases to protect your family's health. The Airmid certified purification technology removes 90% of airborne pollens.

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Protects your family from up to 125 pollutants

Breathe only healthy air in your car

  • Fine particles removal

  • Exhaust gases treatment

  • Toxic gases elimination

  • Removes 90% of allergens

Eliminates harmful ultra fine particles &lt; 0.3µm

Eliminates harmful ultra fine particles < 0.3µm

Philips unique SelectFilter Plus filtration technology, with integrated pre-filter effectively removes particles detected in the car cabin, such as PM2.5. Not only does it remove harmful particles, but also cigarette smoke, dust, airborne allergens, viruses and bacteria.

Efficiently removes toxic gases such as exhaust fumes

Efficiently removes toxic gases such as exhaust fumes

Philips unique 3-stage SelectFilter Plus technology includes a HESA layer embedded with selective additives. This decontaminates your car of harmful gaseous chemicals. Through a powerful absorption and oxidation process, it removes harmful gaseous substances It cleans the air of car exhaust fumes, industrial pollution, chemicals emitted by plastic materials and finishes used in car interiors, other odor emitting substances e.g. volatile organic compounds (VOCs), toluene and formaldehyde.

Removes harmful NO2/SO2 fumes coming from traffic

Removes harmful NO2/SO2 fumes coming from traffic

Who wants their family to breath exhaust gases from heavy traffic? The car fan creates an air flow from the outside in and blows toxic gases from traffic of cars and lorries into the car cabin. These fumes are then staying trapped inside the car. Children sitting in the backseat of vehicles are likely to be exposed to dangerous levels of air pollution that are much higher inside the car than outside. Philips SelectFilter plus technology treats exhaust gases such as nitrogen dioxide (NO2) and sulfur dioxide (SO2) , so you and your family can breathe with confidence.

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