Breathe only healthy air in your car
Philips unique SelectFilter Plus multi-layer filtration technology efficiently removes PM2.5 particles, toxic and exhaust gases to protect your family's health. The Airmid certified purification technology removes 90% of airborne pollens. See all benefits
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Philips unique SelectFilter Plus filtration technology, with integrated pre-filter effectively removes particles detected in the car cabin, such as PM2.5. Not only does it remove harmful particles, but also cigarette smoke, dust, airborne allergens, viruses and bacteria.
Philips unique 3-stage SelectFilter Plus technology includes a HESA layer embedded with selective additives. This decontaminates your car of harmful gaseous chemicals. Through a powerful absorption and oxidation process, it removes harmful gaseous substances It cleans the air of car exhaust fumes, industrial pollution, chemicals emitted by plastic materials and finishes used in car interiors, other odor emitting substances e.g. volatile organic compounds (VOCs), toluene and formaldehyde.
Who wants their family to breath exhaust gases from heavy traffic? The car fan creates an air flow from the outside in and blows toxic gases from traffic of cars and lorries into the car cabin. These fumes are then staying trapped inside the car. Children sitting in the backseat of vehicles are likely to be exposed to dangerous levels of air pollution that are much higher inside the car than outside. Philips SelectFilter plus technology treats exhaust gases such as nitrogen dioxide (NO2) and sulfur dioxide (SO2) , so you and your family can breathe with confidence.
Independently tested by the respected biomedical research organization, Airmid Healthgroup, the Philips unique 3-stage SelectFilter Plus technology removes up to 90% of airborne pollen allergens. The Airmid tests prove this filtration is achieved in just one single pass of air through our SelectFilter (known as the single pass efficiency test). With these irritating particles removed, anyone suffering from hay fever can now enjoy clean air.
