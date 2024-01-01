Search terms

DLC6541AB/40
    Premium cable at a 1 meter length for added flexibility while charging Micro USB enabled devices

      Premium USB-A to US-C cable

      Silicone wrapped

      • Sync and Charge
      • 1 m
      • Black

      Supports USB 2.0 data transfer

      Supports USB 2.0 high speed 480Mbps data transfer rate

      Flexible and durable cable design

      Plastic wrapped cable design for added durability and toughness.

      Technical Specifications

      • Compatibility

        Compatible with
        • Mobile phones
        • PCs & laptops

      • Cable specs

        Length
        3 ft
        Length
        1  m
        Data transfer rate
        480 Mbps
        USB version
        2.0

      • Design and finishing

        Color(s)
        Black
        Materials
        PVC wrapped

      • Packaging dimensions

        Packaging type
        Box
        Number of products included
        1
        EAN
        48 95229 14381 4

      • Outer Carton

        Number of consumer packagings
        2
        GTIN
        1 48 95229 14381 1

      • Inner Carton

        Number of consumer packagings
        1
        GTIN
        2 48 95229 14381 8

      • Product dimensions

        Cable length
        100  cm

          Reviews

          Be the first to review this item

