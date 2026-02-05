Healthy lifestyles start here. Sign up and get exclusive offers
2 year warranty
Monitors
All series
Brilliance LCD monitor with PowerSensor
Discontinued
Support
225B2CB/00
Go to shop
Log in or create an account
You instantly have access to manuals, tailored support and more. Plus it’s quick and easy
SmartControl Software for Windows - English
Localized Commercial Leaflet
User Manual
All (2)
Is the LCD screen resistant to scratches?
Why is my Display showing jagged characters, and not sharp text?
Check the terms of your warranty and start a product exchange or repair
Warranty
Our product warranty policies
Contacting Philips
We're happy to help you