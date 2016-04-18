Philips AVENT - Chunkier food choices for your baby

Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage
Chunkier food choices for your baby

From around nine months you can begin to offer your little one a greater variety of foods, including harder finger foods such as raw vegetable sticks.

How to make baby food

Even if you still need to help your baby to eat, it’s a good idea to encourage them to have a go at feeding themselves at mealtimes. By bringing some variety to the table, with different colours or textures, it will help you to hold your baby’s interest when trying new types of foods.

Remember that little tummies fill up easily, so while babies need energy, in general avoid giving them meals consisting of only high fibre foods, such as brown or wholegrain bread.

Fats are important for energy production and contain valuable vitamins such as Vitamin A. Don’t give low fat milk, cheese and yoghurt to babies under two years old.

During their second year, it’s quite common for babies to start rejecting new foods or foods that they seemed to enjoy before. The good news is that if you offer a wide variety of foods during this stage, you will lessen the likelihood of your baby going through a fussy phase as they get older.

Even if your child does become picky around food, most children eventually learn to eat the foods they see their parents and other children eating. That’s why it helps to eat with your baby as often as possible and to organise some meal times with other children. It will help them develop their social skills, too.

Three day baby meal planner

Day 1

Breakfast:

Cornflakes with kiwi fruit

Lunch:

Chicken curry with rice and steamed cauliflower

Yoghurt mixed with fresh mango purée

Dinner:

Pasta with sweet pepper sauce

Egg custard and raspberries

Finger foods:

Kiwi fruit slices, cauliflower florets, breadsticks, cooked pasta pieces

Day 2

Breakfast:

Baby muesli with blueberries

Lunch:

Pasta with Bolognese sauce

Clementine elements

Dinner:

Fish and potato cakes with stir fried vegetables

Peach and raspberry smoothie

Finger foods:

Blueberries, cooked pasta pieces, stir fried vegetable sticks

Day 3

Breakfast:

Scrambled egg with toast fingers

Lunch:

Lamb with couscous and steamed vegetables

Rice pudding

Dinner:

Asparagus with feta cheese

Strawberries

Finger foods:

Ripe pear pieces, steamed vegetable sticks, cherry tomatoes

