Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

1
Products

Sticky pot-roast beets

Servings 4 persons, Preparation time 15 minutes, Cooking time: 65 minutes
HomeCooker
Vegetables
Nut-free
Vegetarian
Side dishes
Lactose-free
30-60 minutes
Dairy-free
Fruit
Gluten-free

Ingredients

  • 1 kilogram small beetroots (a mixture of colours if available)
  • sea salt and freshly ground black pepper
  • 5 sprigs of fresh thyme
  • 2 fresh bay leaves
  • extra virgin olive oil
  • 1 small orange
  • 1 tablespoon balsamic vinegar

Directions

  • Start by preparing the beetroots. Scrub them clean, leaving a small bit of the stalk attached if they have them. Cut them into quarters and place in a large bowl. Season with salt and pepper, add the thyme and bay, drizzle with extra virgin olive oil and toss to coat.
  • Make sure the stirrer attachment is in place in theHomeCooker pan, then set the temperature to 250°C. Once the pan has heated up, add the beetroots, put the lid on and set the timer for 30 minutes.
  • When the time’s up, finely grate in the orange zest and add a good squeeze of juice and the balsamic. Set the timer for a further 30 minutes, so the beets get lovely and sticky. Spoon onto a serving plate and tuck in. Perfect with roast meats and fish.
Sticky pot-roast beets

Related Recipes

View all recipes

Related Products

Payment

We accept the following payment methods:
Visa - payment method
MasterCard - payment method
American Express - payment method
PayPal - payment method
Klarna - payment method

Help with your online order

Frequently asked questions
Terms and conditions
Search order
Student discount