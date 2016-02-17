Homemade Fries | Philips

Each portion contains:
715 kJ/170kcal
4 g protein
6 g fat of which 3 g saturated
25 g carbohydrates
4 g fibre
Servings 4 persons, Preparation time 10 minutes, Cooking time: 30 minutes
Ingredients
- 1.2 kg floury potatoes
- 1 tbsp (olive) oil
Directions
- Peel the potatoes and cut them into long, 8 mm thick French fries. (You can use a French fries cutter for this.)
- Soak the fries in water for at least 30 minutes. Drain them thoroughly, then pat them dry with kitchen paper.
- Preheat the Airfryer to 160°C.
- Put the fries in a large bowl, drizzle with the oil and toss to coat them. Transfer them to the Airfryer basket. Slide the basket into the Airfryerand set the timer for 16 minutes.
- When the timer rings, slide out the basket and shake the fries. Adjust the temperature to 180°C and set the timer for another 12 minutes.
- After 6 minutes, slide out the basket and shake the fries again.
- Fry until the timer rings and the fries are golden brown. Sprinkle with salt and serve on a platter.