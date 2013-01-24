Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

1
Products

    Philips blenders
    Enjoy delicious, healthy smoothies at home

    Philips blenders

    Enjoy delicious, healthy smoothies at home

    Blenders

    Masticating
    Juicer

    Centrifugal
    Juicer
    Philips Avance
    Sapcentrifuge video thumbnail

    Up to 50% finer blending
    to release even more nutrients 

    Philips Avance ProBlend 6 3D 
     HR3652/01

    Be the first to review this item

    ProBlend 6 3D technology comes to our Avance Collection, blending ingredients more finely to unlock the nutrients and goodness inside. With a large 2L glass jar and two Tritan tumblers to blend and go.
    Checkmark

    Up to 50% finer blending performance
    Checkmark

    1400 W and 35,000 RPM for fast, smooth results
    Checkmark
    Pulse, Ice Crush, and Smoothie modes
    3D Blending

    Unlocks more nutrients

    We developed our ProBlend 6 3D technology to ensure that all of the ingredients in your smoothie are finely blended - so the nutrients in the fruit, vegetables and nuts are unlocked from the cell structure and easily absorbed by your body.
    Quick clean technology

    Easy to clean

    We have made our blenders easy to clean with detachable blades and dishwasher safe jars and tumblers.

     

    *Cleaning instructions may vary. Please check the product manual for specific recommendations.

     

    Manual Mode

    Choose your blending speed

    From gentle blending from soft fruits - to a burst of power for harder fruit and vegetables. It's up to you with our variable manual speed options.

    See what others think about our blenders

    Be the first to review this item

    Reviews

    Be the first to review this item

    Mix it up and create your own

    Make smoothies
    Invent your own healthy smoothie recipes packed with all the natural goodness of your favorite fruits and vegetables. And don't forget the nuts for an added nutritional boost.
    Fruit and vegetables

    Finer blending releases more nutrients — for even healthier results in every glass.

    Choose a pulse
    Extra-healthy smoothies are at your fingertips. Choose from Pulse, Ice Crush & Smoothie modes.

    Explore our full range

     

    From small families to small business, we've got blenders to serve up your morning smoothie and handle the lunchtime rush.

    Find a product that's right for you:

    Go to product advisor
    Range

    Innergizer

    Unique 2000 W ProBlend Extreme nutrient release technology
    Range

    Avance Collection 

    Create smooth, nutrient-packed smoothies
    Daily Collection

    Viva Collection

    Healthy smoothies, even on the go

    Power
    • 2000W
    • 1400W
    • 600W
    • 400W

    Technology
    • ProBlend Extreme
    • ProBlend 6 3D
    • ProBlend 5
    • ProBlend 4

    Speed
    • Up to 45,000 RPM
    • Up to 35,000 RPM
    • Multiple
    • Multiple

    Capacity
    • 2L
    • 2L
    • 2L
    • 1.5L

    Additional Features
    • Tritan jar
      Digital screen
    • Spatula
      Ice Crushing function
    • Pulse function
    • Mini chopper accessory

    Find a product that's right for you

     

    Refreshing juices or thick smoothies? A few questions to find what you need.

    My favorite drinks are:

    Clear & refreshing smoothy

    Clear & refreshing

    Smooth & creamy smoothy

    Smooth & creamy

    Thick & satisfying smoothy

    Thick & satisfying

    I really want to use:

    Fruit & veg smoothy

    Fruit & veg

    Fruit & veg plus super fruits & leafy greens smoothy

    Fruit & veg plus super fruits & leafy greens

    Result: Centrifugal

    centrifugal

    Philips Avance Collection Centrifugal juicers

     

    Healthy juice with a fiber boost

    See products

    Learn more

    Result: Masticating

    Masticating juicer

    Philips Avance Collection Masticating juicers

     

    Our masticating juicers efficiently handle any ingredients you like. Make delicious, healthy juices from all your fruits and vegetables

    See products

    Learn more

    I really want to use:

    Fruit & veg smoothy

    Fruit & veg

    Fruit & veg plus super fruits & leafy greens smoothy

    Fruit & veg plus super fruits & leafy greens

    Fruit & veg plus nuts & ice

    Fruit & veg plus nuts & ice

    Extracting as much nutrition as possible is:

    Very important

    Important

    Not so important

    Result: Blender

    Blenders

    Philips Avance Collection

    Blenders

    With multiple speeds for harder and softer ingredients, our blenders deliver smoother results and even healthier smoothies.

    Ice-crushing mode is not available on all models, so be sure to check.
    Innergizer blender

    Philips Avance Collection

    Innergizer high speed blender

    Ideal for crushing Ice and nuts thanks to its powerful motor and blade unit.

    See products

    Learn more

    Result: Blender

    Blender

    Philips Avance Collection

    Blender

     

    With multiple speeds for harder and softer ingredients, our blenders deliver smoother results and even healthier smoothies.

    Ice-crushing mode is not available on all models, so be sure to check.

    See products

    Learn more

    Result: Innergizer high speed blender

    Innergizer High-speed blender

    Philips Avance Collection

    Innergizer high speed blender

     

    Ideal for crushing Ice and nuts thanks to its powerful motor and blade unit.

    See products

    **No matching rule found. Please select another answer
    Get Started Previous Next

    Our blenders can blend, mix and grind

    Mixen en mengen met Philips blenders

    Mixing and blending

     

    Mix fruits and vegetables and make your own smoothies, sauces or dips.

    Maximaal vermogen met Philips blenders

    Pulse mode

     

    Use the pulse button you can grind the hardest ingredients with maximum power.

    Smoothies maken met Philips blenders

    Smoothies

     

    Make delicious and healthy smoothies in a jiffy.

    Ijs malen met Philips blenders

    Ice times

     

    Grinding ice for refreshing cold drinks.

    How to make your smoothie?

     

    The best way to start your day is with a nutritious smoothie, made with fresh ingredients. Blender smoothies can provide your body with a day’s recommended nutrition – including fibers, to keep you feeling full for longer.

     

    Delicious smoothies made easy

    The basis of a smooth smoothie is liquid – such as water, coconut water or almond, rice or soya milk. By adding veggies, you increase the fiber content of your smoothie.

     

    Try spinach, kale, Swiss chard or romaine lettuce. For natural sweetening, add fruit such as mango, pineapple, peach, orange or kiwi. Banana and avocado help you feel full longer. Whey protein also keeps you going longer. Top it all off with a sprinkle of healthy extras, like flax seeds, cinnamon, ginger or herbs.

    Click here to read moreShow less
    How to make a smoothie?

    Get inspired with the Healthy Drinks app

     

    Make the most of your Philips blender with these great-tasting, healthy smoothie recipes.

     
    Super smoothie
    Super Smoothie
    Banana smoothie with caramel
    Banana coffee caramel smoothie
    See all recipes
    Healthy juice app

    Healthy Drinks at your fingertips

     

    Download the Philips Healthy Drinks app now.  It’s a handy way to get the most out of juicing and blending by expanding your repertoire of tasty juices and smoothie recipes.

    Start making healthy and delicious juices and smoothies from vitamin-rich ingredients such as beetroot, carrot, watermelon or orange

     

    Get the app:

    App store
    Google play store
    Learn more about the app

    More to choose from

    Explore all our Philips blenders
    See all

    Support

    Find the Manuals, FAQs and documentation you need

    Open support section

    Contact us

    Questions about null?

    More contact options
    Register your product