Up to 50% finer blending performance
1400 W and 35,000 RPM for fast, smooth results
We have made our blenders easy to clean with detachable blades and dishwasher safe jars and tumblers.
*Cleaning instructions may vary. Please check the product manual for specific recommendations.
Finer blending releases more nutrients — for even healthier results in every glass.
From small families to small business, we've got blenders to serve up your morning smoothie and handle the lunchtime rush.
Unique 2000 W ProBlend Extreme nutrient release technology
Create smooth, nutrient-packed smoothies
Healthy smoothies, even on the go
Healthy juice with a fiber boost
Our masticating juicers efficiently handle any ingredients you like. Make delicious, healthy juices from all your fruits and vegetables
With multiple speeds for harder and softer ingredients, our blenders deliver smoother results and even healthier smoothies.
Ice-crushing mode is not available on all models, so be sure to check.
Ideal for crushing Ice and nuts thanks to its powerful motor and blade unit.
Mix fruits and vegetables and make your own smoothies, sauces or dips.
Use the pulse button you can grind the hardest ingredients with maximum power.
Make delicious and healthy smoothies in a jiffy.
Grinding ice for refreshing cold drinks.
The best way to start your day is with a nutritious smoothie, made with fresh ingredients. Blender smoothies can provide your body with a day’s recommended nutrition – including fibers, to keep you feeling full for longer.
Delicious smoothies made easy
The basis of a smooth smoothie is liquid – such as water, coconut water or almond, rice or soya milk. By adding veggies, you increase the fiber content of your smoothie.
Try spinach, kale, Swiss chard or romaine lettuce. For natural sweetening, add fruit such as mango, pineapple, peach, orange or kiwi. Banana and avocado help you feel full longer. Whey protein also keeps you going longer. Top it all off with a sprinkle of healthy extras, like flax seeds, cinnamon, ginger or herbs.
Make the most of your Philips blender with these great-tasting, healthy smoothie recipes.
