2 year warranty
Discontinued
Support
HR7629/90
Discontinued
Can I crush ice with my Philips Food processor?
What is the plastic wave disc of my Philips food processor for?
Can I pour boiling hot liquids into the jar of my Philips blender?
What is the plastic knife of my Philips food processor for?
How to adjust the slicing disk of my Philips food processor
How to attach the bowl to my Philips food processor
How to store the cord of my Philips blender
How to change inserts of my Philips food processor
My Philips Food processor has suddenly stopped working
Ingredients stick to the jar walls of my Philips blender
The lid of my Philips food processor will not lock properly
Vegetables in my Philips food processor end up mashed
Chopping bowl tools of my Philips food processor do not work
The motor of my Philips food processor will not run steadily
My Philips food processor will not switch on
The blender/bowl of my Philips food processor does not work simultaneously
My Philips blender splashes water with quick clean/pulse
Kneading accessory/blade of my Philips food processor fails to turn
My Philips Blender gets blocked during processing
My Philips food processor does not work with the blender