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  • Standard Product Photo Philips Daily Collection Food processor
  • Product Detail Photograph Philips Daily Collection Food processor HR7629/90
  • Product Detail Photograph Philips Daily Collection Food processor HR7629/90
  • Product Detail Photograph Philips Daily Collection Food processor HR7629/90
  • Product Detail Photograph Philips Daily Collection Food processor
  • Alternative Product Photograph Philips Daily Collection Food processor HR7629/90
  • Alternative Product Photograph Philips Daily Collection Food processor HR7629/90
  • Emotional Benefit Photo Philips Daily Collection Food processor
  • Product in Use Photo Philips Daily Collection Food processor HR7629/90
  • Product in Use Photo Philips Daily Collection Food processor HR7629/90
  • Emotional Benefit Photo Philips Daily Collection Food processor
  • Standard Product Photo Philips Daily Collection Food processor
  • Product Detail Photograph Philips Daily Collection Food processor HR7629/90
  • Product Detail Photograph Philips Daily Collection Food processor HR7629/90
  • Product Detail Photograph Philips Daily Collection Food processor HR7629/90
  • Product Detail Photograph Philips Daily Collection Food processor
  • Alternative Product Photograph Philips Daily Collection Food processor HR7629/90
  • Alternative Product Photograph Philips Daily Collection Food processor HR7629/90
  • Emotional Benefit Photo Philips Daily Collection Food processor
  • Product in Use Photo Philips Daily Collection Food processor HR7629/90
  • Product in Use Photo Philips Daily Collection Food processor HR7629/90
  • Emotional Benefit Photo Philips Daily Collection Food processor

Discontinued

Daily CollectionFood processor

HR7629/90

3.1

| (32) Reviews

2 awards

Maximum variety of recipes, minimum effort

This Philips Daily collection Food Processor has a compact design including a 2 L bowl and 1.75 L blender and a variety of high performance accessories. Preparing delicious homemade food has never been so easy!

See all benefits

Create home made breads, cakes, drinks and more

Maximum variety of recipes, minimum effort

  • 650 W

  • Compact 3 in 1 setup

  • 2 L bowl

  • Accessories for + 26 functions

2 speed settings and pulse for maximum control

2 speed settings and pulse for maximum control

For best results, use the low speed setting (speed 1) to whip cream, beat eggs, create pastries and bread dough. The higher speed setting (speed 2) is well suited to chop onions and meats, blend soups and smoothies or shred, slice, grate or rasp vegetables.

40% larger feeding tube (compared to Philips HR7625)

40% larger feeding tube (compared to Philips HR7625)

The new Philips Daily collection Food Processor comes with a feeding tube which is 40% larger than the previous HR7625 model, saving precutting time of fruits and vegetables

Emulsifying tool for cream and egg whites

Emulsifying tool for cream and egg whites

The perfect tool for whipping, whisking or emulsifying eggs or whipped cream. For best volume increase and fluffiness, use the low speed setting. Creating delicious desserts or mayonnaise has never been easier!

Technical Specifications

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Awards

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Reviews

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Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

3.1

of 5

32

Reviews

21/02/2018

India

India

Verified buyer

Excellent Product

It is an another excellent product from Philips to complete every kitchen requirement.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Daily Collection HR7629/90 Food processor

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Daily Collection HR7629/90 Food processor

10/04/2015

India

India

Excellant product by Philips

It is a really good, simple to use Food processor. I recommend it to all. It would rock if a chutne jar was also added.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Daily Collection HR7629/90 Food processor

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Daily Collection HR7629/90 Food processor

17/10/2014

India

India

Highly Recommended

Cheap & Best ..!! " The Best Food Processor Ever " I wouldn't say my review was the same the day when I brought it. I firstly tried kneading Atta on to which I was dissatisfied as it din't get right at the first moment also because then I had to wash the Jar thoroughly.. Eventually after a certain sets of tries I did on the same I realized it was me who was not doing it right and the product was absolutely beautiful in doing it with all the capacity. Kneading, Cutting, Chopping, Shredding, Juicing all are done in secs and with ease .. Very less noise makes it ideal Not to forget its beautiful design for which I had brought it not having to take that of Bajaj or Morphy Richards or inalsa. Power chop is a great tool .. Hats Off !! I would sincerely recommend this product against all as I am a person who had invested 1 and Half month research before buying this product and had been to several Malls and Electronic shops.. Finally the Best deal in hand.. Immensely Satisfied :-)

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Daily Collection HR7629/90 Food processor

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Daily Collection HR7629/90 Food processor

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