2 year warranty
Discontinued
HR7629/90
Maximum variety of recipes, minimum effort
This Philips Daily collection Food Processor has a compact design including a 2 L bowl and 1.75 L blender and a variety of high performance accessories. Preparing delicious homemade food has never been so easy!
650 W
Compact 3 in 1 setup
2 L bowl
Accessories for + 26 functions
For best results, use the low speed setting (speed 1) to whip cream, beat eggs, create pastries and bread dough. The higher speed setting (speed 2) is well suited to chop onions and meats, blend soups and smoothies or shred, slice, grate or rasp vegetables.
The new Philips Daily collection Food Processor comes with a feeding tube which is 40% larger than the previous HR7625 model, saving precutting time of fruits and vegetables
The perfect tool for whipping, whisking or emulsifying eggs or whipped cream. For best volume increase and fluffiness, use the low speed setting. Creating delicious desserts or mayonnaise has never been easier!
Awards
3.1
of 5
32
Reviews
MANOJ1661
21/02/2018
India
Verified buyer
Excellent Product
It is an another excellent product from Philips to complete every kitchen requirement.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Daily Collection HR7629/90 Food processor
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Daily Collection HR7629/90 Food processor
Devyani
10/04/2015
India
Excellant product by Philips
It is a really good, simple to use Food processor. I recommend it to all. It would rock if a chutne jar was also added.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Daily Collection HR7629/90 Food processor
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Daily Collection HR7629/90 Food processor
Sandeep1983
17/10/2014
India
Highly Recommended
Cheap & Best ..!! " The Best Food Processor Ever " I wouldn't say my review was the same the day when I brought it. I firstly tried kneading Atta on to which I was dissatisfied as it din't get right at the first moment also because then I had to wash the Jar thoroughly.. Eventually after a certain sets of tries I did on the same I realized it was me who was not doing it right and the product was absolutely beautiful in doing it with all the capacity. Kneading, Cutting, Chopping, Shredding, Juicing all are done in secs and with ease .. Very less noise makes it ideal Not to forget its beautiful design for which I had brought it not having to take that of Bajaj or Morphy Richards or inalsa. Power chop is a great tool .. Hats Off !! I would sincerely recommend this product against all as I am a person who had invested 1 and Half month research before buying this product and had been to several Malls and Electronic shops.. Finally the Best deal in hand.. Immensely Satisfied :-)
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Daily Collection HR7629/90 Food processor
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Daily Collection HR7629/90 Food processor