Cheap & Best ..!! " The Best Food Processor Ever " I wouldn't say my review was the same the day when I brought it. I firstly tried kneading Atta on to which I was dissatisfied as it din't get right at the first moment also because then I had to wash the Jar thoroughly.. Eventually after a certain sets of tries I did on the same I realized it was me who was not doing it right and the product was absolutely beautiful in doing it with all the capacity. Kneading, Cutting, Chopping, Shredding, Juicing all are done in secs and with ease .. Very less noise makes it ideal Not to forget its beautiful design for which I had brought it not having to take that of Bajaj or Morphy Richards or inalsa. Power chop is a great tool .. Hats Off !! I would sincerely recommend this product against all as I am a person who had invested 1 and Half month research before buying this product and had been to several Malls and Electronic shops.. Finally the Best deal in hand.. Immensely Satisfied :-)