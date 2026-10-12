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2 year warranty

Air purifier and Air humidifier

Filters and Accessories (30)

1 - 12 of 30 results
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Filters and Accessories

Discontinued

  • Philips Genuine replacement filter
  • Philips Genuine replacement filter

Philips Genuine replacement filter
NanoProtect HEPA

FY1410/10
  • Up to 24 months lifetime
  • Filters 99.97% 0.003μm particles
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Discontinued

  • Philips Genuine replacement filter
  • Philips Genuine replacement filter

Philips Genuine replacement filter
Integrated 3-in-1

FY2180/10
  • Up to 36 months lifetime
  • HEPA+Active Carbon+Pre-filter
  • Filters 99.97% 0.003μm particles
  • Filters gases & odors
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Discontinued

  • Philips Genuine replacement filter
  • Philips Genuine replacement filter

Philips Genuine replacement filter
Active Carbon filter

FY5182/10
  • Up to 12 months lifetime
  • Filters gases & odors
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  • Philips PureProtect 3200 Series
  • Philips PureProtect 3200 Series
  • Philips PureProtect 3200 Series
  • Philips PureProtect 3200 Series
  • Philips PureProtect 3200 Series
  • Philips PureProtect 3200 Series

Philips PureProtect 3200 Series
HEPA NanoProtect filter

FY3200/30
  • Compatible with 3200 Series
  • Lifespan up to 1 year
  • In the box: 2 filters
  • Original Philips filters
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  • Philips Air purifier 900 & 800 Series
  • Philips Air purifier 900 & 800 Series
  • Philips Air purifier 900 & 800 Series
  • Philips Air purifier 900 & 800 Series

Philips Air purifier 900 & 800 Series
HEPA NanoProtect filter

FY0900/30
  • Compatible: 900 and 800 Series
  • Lifespan up to 1 year
  • In the box: 1 filter
  • Original Philips filter
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Discontinued

  • Philips Genuine replacement filter

Philips Genuine replacement filter
Humidification wick

HU4136/00
  • NanoCloud Technology
  • Up to 99% less bacteria
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  • Philips

Philips
Humidification filter for air humidifier

AC4155/00
  • Eliminates germs and mold
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  • Philips PureProtect Pro 4200 Series
  • Philips PureProtect Pro 4200 Series
  • Philips PureProtect Pro 4200 Series
  • Philips PureProtect Pro 4200 Series
  • Philips PureProtect Pro 4200 Series

Philips PureProtect Pro 4200 Series
HEPA NanoProtect filter

FY4200/30
  • Compatible with 4200 Series
  • Lifespan up to 1 year
  • In the box: 2 filters
  • Original Philips filters
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Discontinued

  • Philips

Philips
Formaldehyde removal filter

AC4147/00
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  • Philips

Philips
Integrated Multi-care filter

AC4168/00
  • Filter
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  • Philips

Philips
HEPA filter

AC4144/00
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  • Philips

Philips
Multi-care filter

AC4151/00
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