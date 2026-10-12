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2 year warranty
Air purifier and Air humidifier
All series
Filters and Accessories
Discontinued
Philips Genuine replacement filterNanoProtect HEPA
Philips Genuine replacement filterIntegrated 3-in-1
Philips Genuine replacement filterActive Carbon filter
Philips PureProtect 3200 SeriesHEPA NanoProtect filter
Philips Air purifier 900 & 800 SeriesHEPA NanoProtect filter
Philips Genuine replacement filterHumidification wick
PhilipsHumidification filter for air humidifier
Philips PureProtect Pro 4200 SeriesHEPA NanoProtect filter
PhilipsFormaldehyde removal filter
PhilipsIntegrated Multi-care filter
PhilipsHEPA filter
PhilipsMulti-care filter
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