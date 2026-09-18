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2 year warranty
Air purifier and Air humidifier
All series
Formaldehyde removal filter
Discontinued
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AC4147/00
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This Philips extra-capacity formaldehyde removal filter with extra capacity of activated carbon filters out formaldehyde and other TVOCs in no time. It also effectively filters out allergens and bacteria.
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