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2 year warranty

All series

Formaldehyde removal filter

Discontinued

Support

Formaldehyde removal filter

AC4147/00

Formaldehyde removal filter

Discontinued

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Manuals & Documentation

This Philips extra-capacity formaldehyde removal filter with extra capacity of activated carbon filters out formaldehyde and other TVOCs in no time. It also effectively filters out allergens and bacteria.

  • PDF file
  • 18 September 2026

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