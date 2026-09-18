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2 year warranty
Air purifier and Air humidifier
All series
Integrated Multi-care filter
Discontinued
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AC4168/00
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The Integrated Multicare filter acts on ultrafine particles, allergens, bacteria and viruses as small as 20 nanometers in size*. Advanced German technology enhances its efficiency and capacity to filter out harmful gases, as well as odors.
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