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2 year warranty

All series

Integrated Multi-care filter

Discontinued

Support

Integrated Multi-care filter

AC4168/00

Integrated Multi-care filter

Discontinued

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Manuals & Documentation

The Integrated Multicare filter acts on ultrafine particles, allergens, bacteria and viruses as small as 20 nanometers in size*. Advanced German technology enhances its efficiency and capacity to filter out harmful gases, as well as odors.

  • PDF file
  • 18 September 2026

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