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2 year warranty

All series

Multi-care filter

Discontinued

Support

Multi-care filter

AC4151/00

Multi-care filter

Discontinued

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Manuals & Documentation

In combination with the HEPA filter, the multi-care filter effectively filters out bacteria, dust, allergens and ultrafine particles larger than 20 nanometers including some viruses*.

  • PDF file
  • 4 November 2026

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