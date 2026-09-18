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2 year warranty

All series

HEPA filter

Discontinued

Support

HEPA filter

AC4144/00

HEPA filter

Discontinued

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Manuals & Documentation

The Philips HEPA filter effectively filters out ultrafine particles larger than 20 nanometers including allergens, bacteria and some viruses*. The antibacterial coating eliminates germs and mould.

  • PDF file
  • 18 September 2026

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