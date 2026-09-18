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2 year warranty
Air purifier and Air humidifier
All series
HEPA filter
Discontinued
Support
AC4144/00
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The Philips HEPA filter effectively filters out ultrafine particles larger than 20 nanometers including allergens, bacteria and some viruses*. The antibacterial coating eliminates germs and mould.
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