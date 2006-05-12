2 year warranty
Discontinued
Support
WACS700/22
Discontinued
Can I stream my WMP11 playlist to my Philips center?
Does my Philips Streamium support Window Vista?
Which USB storage devices are compatible with my Philips system?
How can I Install my WAC700 on a PC with Windows Vista?
How to setup WAS700 to connect to WAC7000 in Infrastructure Mode?
My Philips Streamium lost Wi-Fi connection
How to stream music from my PC to my Philips Streamium?
How to add stations to my Philips Streamium center?
There is a pause between tracks on my Philips device
Digital Media Manager does not start on my streamium
MP3 songs lost after DMM transfer to my Philips center
I cannot connect my WAS7000 with the Center WAC5
Stations are out of sync during music broadcast from my Philips device
The tracks ripped on my Philips device are missing
Check the terms of your warranty and start a product exchange or repair