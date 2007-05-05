2 year warranty
Discontinued
WACS700/22
Access all your CDs in every room
Store your entire CD collection on a 40 GB hard disk and listen in every room. You can listen to different music in every room and your music can finally follow you wherever you are in your home. The Remote Control has a built-in display
With wireless streaming, you don't need to download and store large music files on our audio device. Instead, you can listen to favorite songs as they are continuously streamed to all the Music Stations - at the same time. Have your music follow you from room to room with Music Follows Me - no need to restart navigation and playback. Music Broadcast simultaneously broadcasts your desired music from the Center to all Stations. And with My Room, My Music, any family member can enjoy selected music from the stored collection in any room that is equipped with a Wireless Music Center or Station.
The 40GB hard disk offers a very large capacity for you to store your digital music files. It easily holds up to 750 CDs of your music collection, and the recording speed is so fast that you can basically play and rip a particular song almost at the same time.
Universal Plug & Play is an industry standard technology that lets you connect to any Universal Plug & Play enabled device to receive or transmit music. Your Wireless Music Center utilizes Universal Plug & Play to ensure an easy and standard way to connect to other Universal Plug & Play enabled devices. You can easily connect your Wireless Music Center to other media devices to receive or to transfer content.
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