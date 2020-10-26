2 year warranty
Discontinued
Support
HX3214/11
Discontinued
Which brands/brush heads fit in the Sonicare Sanitizer?
In which countries is the Sonicare app available?
How does the brushing guidance work in the Sonicare app?
Which brush head fits my Sonicare toothbrush?
Can I replace the battery of my Sonicare toothbrush?
How often should I replace my Philips Sonicare Brush Head
How long should my Sonicare toothbrush battery last?
How do I charge my Sonicare toothbrush?
Can I use my Sonicare charger with other toothbrushes?
How do I register my Sonicare toothbrush?
Where can I purchase accessories for my Sonicare toothbrush?
What are the brushing modes for my Sonicare toothbrush?
Can I use my Philips Sonicare Toothbrush in the shower?
Why is there a gap between my brush head and handle?
How to recalibrate Philips Sonicare toothbrush pressure sensor settings
How do I connect my toothbrush to the Sonicare app?
How do I use my Sonicare toothbrush?
How do I use my Sonicare toothbrush with braces?
How to clean my Philips Sonicare toothbrush?
My brush head is difficult to attach or remove.
I cannot connect my toothbrush to the Sonicare app
My brush head falls off my Sonicare toothbrush
My Sonicare toothbrush is not vibrating
My Sonicare toothbrush turns off by itself
My Sonicare toothbrush is vibrating less powerfully
My Sonicare toothbrush is not charging
My Sonicare toothbrush vibrates too powerfully
My Sonicare toothbrush makes a loud noise
Check the terms of your warranty and start a product exchange or repair