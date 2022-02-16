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Discontinued

Philips Sonicare CleanCare+Sonic electric toothbrush

HX3214/11

4.9

| (137) Reviews | 98% recommend this product

Clinically proven to provide superior cleaning *

Designed to be the perfect toothbrush to transition from your manual toothbrush. Until now, it feels like you’ve never brushed your teeth before.

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Philips Sonicare #11 icon badge DP recommendation [master-dcc2cb6d120c4b58b968b28400b191a1] [com-mig]

most used power toothbrush brand by dental professionals

Improve gum health up to 100%*

Clinically proven to provide superior cleaning *

  • 1 mode

  • 1 brush head

Philips Sonicare's advanced sonic technology

Philips Sonicare's advanced sonic technology

Philips Sonicare's advanced sonic technology pulses water between teeth, and its brush strokes break up plaque and sweep it away for an exceptional daily clean.

Improves gum health by up to 100%*

Improves gum health by up to 100%*

Densely-packed, high-quality bristles give you an extra gentle brushing to remove plaque along the gumline to improve gum health up to 100% more than a manual toothbrush. And, the specially curved power tip makes reaching the teeth at the back of your mouth a breeze.

Timers encourage thorough 2 minutes of brushing

Timers encourage thorough 2 minutes of brushing

It takes just 2 minutes to thoroughly brush your teeth. Our QuadPacer lets you know when you've spent the optimal amount of time on each section of your mouth while our SmarTimer signals when your total time is up. Together they help you reach your recommended brushing time, every time.

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Reviews

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Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

4.9

of 5

137

Reviews

98%

recommend this product

2

16/02/2022

India

India

Good product to care Dental

Good Product to care dental .Domestic product , Self care product , skin friendly safe and secure to use . value for money.

Pros

Homely product to care dental problems.

Cons

none

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for CleanCare+ HX3214/11 Sonic electric toothbrush

Date of Use 2022-01-16

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for CleanCare+ HX3214/11 Sonic electric toothbrush

Date of Use 2022-01-16

09/12/2021

India

India

The Brush has great features. 5 star

It has great features. Holding style is very relaxing and it vibrates makes feel less tired. And less time consuming.

Pros

Overall Good

Cons

Careful with the brush head.

This review was made for CleanCare+ HX3214/11 Sonic electric toothbrush

This review was made for CleanCare+ HX3214/11 Sonic electric toothbrush

23/11/2021

India

India

Innovative way of brushing.

The awesome product with great design simply Loved it.

Pros

Handling

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for DailyClean 2100 HX3212/61 Sonic electric toothbrush

Date of Use 2021-07-23

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for DailyClean 2100 HX3212/61 Sonic electric toothbrush

Date of Use 2021-07-23

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Disclaimers

  1. Removes up to 7x more plaque vs. a manual toothbrush