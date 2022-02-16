2 year warranty
Discontinued
Clinically proven to provide superior cleaning *
Designed to be the perfect toothbrush to transition from your manual toothbrush. Until now, it feels like you’ve never brushed your teeth before.
most used power toothbrush brand by dental professionals
1 mode
1 brush head
Philips Sonicare's advanced sonic technology pulses water between teeth, and its brush strokes break up plaque and sweep it away for an exceptional daily clean.
Densely-packed, high-quality bristles give you an extra gentle brushing to remove plaque along the gumline to improve gum health up to 100% more than a manual toothbrush. And, the specially curved power tip makes reaching the teeth at the back of your mouth a breeze.
It takes just 2 minutes to thoroughly brush your teeth. Our QuadPacer lets you know when you've spent the optimal amount of time on each section of your mouth while our SmarTimer signals when your total time is up. Together they help you reach your recommended brushing time, every time.
4.9
of 5
137
Reviews
98%
recommend this product
Before&afterwelltested
16/02/2022
India
Good product to care Dental
Good Product to care dental .Domestic product , Self care product , skin friendly safe and secure to use . value for money.
Pros
Homely product to care dental problems.
Cons
none
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for CleanCare+ HX3214/11 Sonic electric toothbrush
Date of Use 2022-01-16
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for CleanCare+ HX3214/11 Sonic electric toothbrush
Date of Use 2022-01-16
Luckyyyy
09/12/2021
India
The Brush has great features. 5 star
It has great features. Holding style is very relaxing and it vibrates makes feel less tired. And less time consuming.
Pros
Overall Good
Cons
Careful with the brush head.
This review was made for CleanCare+ HX3214/11 Sonic electric toothbrush
This review was made for CleanCare+ HX3214/11 Sonic electric toothbrush
r.tripathi
23/11/2021
India
Innovative way of brushing.
The awesome product with great design simply Loved it.
Pros
Handling
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for DailyClean 2100 HX3212/61 Sonic electric toothbrush
Date of Use 2021-07-23
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for DailyClean 2100 HX3212/61 Sonic electric toothbrush
Date of Use 2021-07-23
Removes up to 7x more plaque vs. a manual toothbrush