I've been using a manual toothbrush since I can remember. Nowadays, we find ourselves going for the "premium" manual toothbrushes. When it came time to get new brushes, we came across these inexpensive Sonicare brushes and decided to go for it. It's been about 3 weeks now and we are happy we made the switch! Our teeth is noticeably cleaner and brighter than using manual brushes. I also have an issue where I tend to brush my teeth too hard, and switching to the Sonicare has helped here as well. Rather than feeling the need to apply pressure while brushing my teeth with a manual toothbrush, I just let the Sonicare do the work.Also, the built-in 2 minute timer is a great feature as well. I believe that by consistently brushing my teeth for 2 minutes it's been helping my teeth stay cleaner. I do wish that the timer would give off a little beep after every 30 seconds though, so I could work on my teeth a bit more evenly. I did read that other owners were having issues with their batteries dying prematurely. I made sure to register our warranties with Phillips in case anything happens. I'm hoping that will quell any issues down the road.I wish I had converted to an electric toothbrush sooner. It does take some getting used to as it felt like I was getting a cleaning at the dentist’s office every time I would brush my teeth due to the sound and feeling. Once I got used to it and saw results, my only regret was not buying one sooner!