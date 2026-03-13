2 year warranty
Discontinued
Support
FC8088/81
Discontinued
User Manual Philips MiniStar Vacuum cleaner with bag - English
The compact Philips vacuum cleaner for powerful cleaning. Easy to store, carry and maneuver thanks to its light weight and small size. Experience the freedom to move, together with a great cleaning result.
Are accessories of my Philips Vacuum Cleaner compatible with other models?
When should I replace the filter of my Philips Vacuum?
How do I know the dust bag in my Philips Vacuum is full?
Where is the model/serial number of my Philips Vacuum Cleaner?
How should I clean the filter of my Philips Vacuum Cleaner?
My Philips Vacuum Cleaner does not switch on
My Philips Vacuum Cleaner shows the dust bag is full when it is not
The dust bag compartment of my Philips Vacuum is dirty
My Philips Vacuum Cleaner has low suction power
The suction power of my bagged Philips Vacuum has decreased
I feel electric shocks when using my Philips Vacuum Cleaner