2 year warranty
Discontinued
Small on the outside, powerful on the inside
The compact Philips vacuum cleaner for powerful cleaning. Easy to store, carry and maneuver thanks to its light weight and small size. Experience the freedom to move, together with a great cleaning result.
HomeCare
This vacuum cleaner has an efficient 1000 Watt motor generating high suction power for good cleaning results.
Thanks to its small size the appliance can easily be stored, saving valuable space.
You can easily carry and roll the vacuum cleaner around when cleaning thanks to its light weight and small size.
4.5
of 5
8
Reviews
100%
recommend this product
Prasad20
19/06/2014
India
Philips FC8088 Vacuum Cleaner is an excellent product for small house!
I would recommend this product, for small house this is the best vacuum cleaner. Suction power is great, noise is very less, automatic wire rewinding, pretty looks! (Only one attachment is provided which you can see in a picture, I did not expect more so for me that is absolutely ok. Colour pattern on half front side and half back side varies a little bit, at front side it is glossy and at back side it is matt finished, that might be because of the backward part contains motor.) Overall it's an excellent product !
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for MiniStar FC8088/81 Vacuum cleaner with bag
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for MiniStar FC8088/81 Vacuum cleaner with bag
Chenni52
29/12/2013
India
Price worthy-praiseworthy
Attribute to attraction on affordable price New standard in cleaning excellence Convenient to store and carry Makes cleaning job a merry A reliable essential of every home
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for MiniStar FC8088/81 Vacuum cleaner with bag
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for MiniStar FC8088/81 Vacuum cleaner with bag
Dishu
27/12/2013
India
Awesome product
Its very useful product. The ease of use is so good. The important part is anyone can handle it easily. No more dust remain in your house if you gonna use this.. simply awesome.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for MiniStar FC8088/81 Vacuum cleaner with bag
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for MiniStar FC8088/81 Vacuum cleaner with bag