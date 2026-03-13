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2 year warranty

All series

Series 6000i Air Purifier

Discontinued

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Series 6000iAir Purifier

AC6679/20

Series 6000i Air Purifier

Discontinued

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Manuals & Documentation

Quick start guide Philips Series 6000i Air Purifier AC6679/20

  • PDF file, 1.9 MB
  • 13 March 2026

User Manual Philips Series 6000i Air Purifier AC6679/20

  • PDF file, 3.9 MB
  • 13 March 2026

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