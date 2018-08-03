2 year warranty
Discontinued
AC6679/20
Healthier air, always
Philips’ flagship purifier Series 6000i assures that you are always breathing 99.9% pollutant-free air that is free of the three biggest threats that reduce indoor air quality - PM2.5, formaldehyde & allergens - in a way that you can see.
Remove 99.97% particles@3nm
PM2.5, allergens & gas display
Up to 173m2/ 1862 ft2
Auto, Sleep mode & app
With Upgraded VitaShield Plus purification technology, this product is proven to reduce 99.9% of ultra-fine particles as small as 0.003 um (800 times smaller than PM2.5); including PM2.5, virus, bacteria, pollen, dust, and pet dander. It provides superior particle clean-air delivery rate (CADR) at 659m3/h. In a room of 215 sq.ft, it can purify the air in less than 4.1 minutes*, so the air gets cleaned 14 times every hour.
Supported by a double filtration system, the purifier can lower indoor PM2.5 from 200 to 10 within only 16 minutes and keep it below 10*, even during periods of heavy pollution. This means you are breathing exceptional air quality only available to 10% of the global population, according to WHO standards and reports.
Equipped with VitaShield Plus technology, this product can effectively reduce harmful gases such as formaldehyde, VOCs, and odors. The Formaldehyde mode efficiently and effectively reduces formaldehyde concentrations and ensures they are always maintained at safe levels. Active carbon breaks down formaldehyde into harmless substances with a formaldehyde CADR at >400m3/h, according to tests.
Reviews
Pollutant-free means the air is free from common pollutants such as bacteria, virus, and common allergens.
This product is proved to remove 99.9% of bacteria (from the air that passes through, tested by SIMT in 30m3 chamber according to GB21551.3-2010, (Staphylococcus albsp) 8032 as testing bacteria.), 99.9% of virus (from the air that passes through, Microbial Reduction Rate Test conducted at
Airmid Healthgroup Ltd. tested in a 28.5m3 test chamber contaminated with airborne influenza A(H1N1).), and 99.97% of 0.3um particles which is the size of common allergens (from the air that passes through, tested on the filter media for 1 pass efficiency at 5.33cm/s air flow, by a third party lab).
It is a theoretical time for one-time cleaning calculated by dividing its CADR 650m3/h by the room size of 48 m3 (assuming the room is 20 m2 in floor area and 2.4 m in height.)
Tested by third party according to GB/T 18801-2015.
The filter was tested with NaCl aerosol by iUTA according to DIN71460-1.
Microbial Reduction Rate Test conducted at Airmid Healthgroup Ltd. tested in a 28.5m3 test chamber contaminated with airborne influenza A(H1N1).
From theoretical calculation based on particle CADR tested in 3rd party lab. Air purifier running at turbo mode for 12 min, then maintain at Turbo speed, working in a 2.4m height room of 20m2 with ACH (air change per hour) of 0.3hr-1, other parameters come from GB/T 18801-2015.
Based on article published by WHO in 2018 Ambient (outdoor) air quality and health, only 10% of global population has access to good air quality (PM2.5 at 10ug/m3) according to WHO guideline.