2 year warranty
Discontinued
TAT1215WT/97
Always ready to go
Is there anything more useful than true wireless headphones with a charging case that fits in the pocket of your slim-fit jeans? These splash- and sweat-resistant in-ear headphones give you great sound and up to 18 hours play time.
6mm drivers/ closed-back
Bluetooth®
No more of those annoying echoes when you are talking on the phone. With our acoustic echo cancellation, you always get a clear, undisturbed connection.
The small charging case couldn't be more convenient, and these true wireless headphones are also resistant to splashing from any direction. They won't mind a little sweat, and you don't need to worry about getting caught out in the rain.
3.0
of 5
2
Reviews
KumarPradip
11/12/2020
India
Great Product . I am Very Happy
Great Product . I am Very Happy after using this product so far
This review was made for 1000 series TAT1215WT In-ear true wireless headphones
Date of Use 2019-11-11
This review was made for 1000 series TAT1215WT In-ear true wireless headphones
Date of Use 2019-11-11
If u cant then dont
09/08/2021
India
Worst product .. will never go for philips
Worst worst worst worst worst worst worst Worst worst worst
Cons
Waste of money
This review was made for 1000 series TAT1215WT In-ear true wireless headphones
Date of Use 2020-07-09
This review was made for 1000 series TAT1215WT In-ear true wireless headphones
Date of Use 2020-07-09