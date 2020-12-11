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2 year warranty

All series

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Discontinued

1000 seriesIn-ear true wireless headphones

TAT1215WT/97

3

| (2) Reviews

Always ready to go

Is there anything more useful than true wireless headphones with a charging case that fits in the pocket of your slim-fit jeans? These splash- and sweat-resistant in-ear headphones give you great sound and up to 18 hours play time.

See all benefits

Always ready to go

  • 6mm drivers/ closed-back

  • Bluetooth®

6 mm neodymium drivers. Clear sound, punchy bass

Built-in mic with echo cancellation for clear audio

No more of those annoying echoes when you are talking on the phone. With our acoustic echo cancellation, you always get a clear, undisturbed connection.

IPX4 splash- and sweat-resistant

The small charging case couldn't be more convenient, and these true wireless headphones are also resistant to splashing from any direction. They won't mind a little sweat, and you don't need to worry about getting caught out in the rain.

Technical Specifications

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Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

3.0

of 5

2

Reviews

4
3
2

11/12/2020

India

India

Great Product . I am Very Happy

Great Product . I am Very Happy after using this product so far

This review was made for 1000 series TAT1215WT In-ear true wireless headphones

Date of Use 2019-11-11

This review was made for 1000 series TAT1215WT In-ear true wireless headphones

Date of Use 2019-11-11

09/08/2021

India

India

Worst product .. will never go for philips

Worst worst worst worst worst worst worst Worst worst worst

Cons

Waste of money

This review was made for 1000 series TAT1215WT In-ear true wireless headphones

Date of Use 2020-07-09

This review was made for 1000 series TAT1215WT In-ear true wireless headphones

Date of Use 2020-07-09

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