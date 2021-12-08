2 year warranty
Discontinued
TAT1215BK/97
Always ready to go
Is there anything more useful than true wireless headphones with a charging case that fits in the pocket of your slim-fit jeans? These splash- and sweat-resistant in-ear headphones give you great sound and up to 18 hours play time.
6mm drivers/ closed-back
Bluetooth®
No more of those annoying echoes when you are talking on the phone. With our acoustic echo cancellation, you always get a clear, undisturbed connection.
The small charging case couldn't be more convenient, and these true wireless headphones are also resistant to splashing from any direction. They won't mind a little sweat, and you don't need to worry about getting caught out in the rain.
2.2
of 5
31
Reviews
cosmic6
08/12/2021
India
Verified buyer
Great product, Worth the money
Long battery life, better sound quality, Fits best in the ears
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 1000 series TAT1215BK In-ear true wireless headphones
Date of Use 2020-11-07
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 1000 series TAT1215BK In-ear true wireless headphones
Date of Use 2020-11-07
Bhuva
24/11/2020
India
Cool
You guys are must foc on deep bass, otherwise cool
Pros
Overall good
Cons
But not have deep bass
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 1000 series TAT1215BK In-ear true wireless headphones
Date of Use 2020-10-24
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 1000 series TAT1215BK In-ear true wireless headphones
Date of Use 2020-10-24
29/10/2020
India
Philips TAT1215
Philips TAT1215 is a superb quality product go for it
Pros
Fantastic
Cons
No
This review was made for 1000 series TAT1215BK In-ear true wireless headphones
Date of Use 2020-09-29
This review was made for 1000 series TAT1215BK In-ear true wireless headphones
Date of Use 2020-09-29