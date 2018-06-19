2 year warranty
Discontinued
SHL3060RD/00
32mm drivers/closed-back
On-ear
32mm high-powered drivers deliver clear, detailed and natural sound.
4.2
of 5
10
Reviews
88%
recommend this product
Tigerh
19/06/2018
India
A great purchase.
Philps shl3060 is purely a medicated headphone. Too much bass is harmful for ears. Philips had kept it in my mind and created a headphone of prefect and appropriate bass for headphone according to world health organisation hearing and decibel norms. I would like to tell all my friends to purchase this product. It has a very good and punchy treble and Very balanced clarity.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SHL3060WT Headphones
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SHL3060WT Headphones
tk4444
22/01/2018
India
Verified buyer
good quality
The bass is real good and the design is good therefore it can be used easily
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SHL3060BK Headphones
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SHL3060BK Headphones
Montee
20/05/2017
India
Amazing product
I love to hear sound with headphone virtualiisation on my pc with realtek hd audio driver . it feels like i am listening to a 7.1 surround sound.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SHL3060BK Headphones
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SHL3060BK Headphones