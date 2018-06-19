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2 year warranty

All series

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Discontinued

Headphones

SHL3060BK/00

4.2

| (10) Reviews | 88% recommend this product

Available in

Black
Black
Blue
Blue
Purple
Purple
Red
Red
White
White

Clear and powerful bass

This DJ inspired headphone creates powerful sound and bass. Designed with rotating and soft cushioned earshells, you will get a perfect listening experience on the go.

See all benefits

With DJ monitoring style

Clear and powerful bass

  • 32mm drivers/closed-back

  • On-ear

1.2m cable for freedom of music enjoyment on the go

1.2m cable for freedom of music enjoyment on the go

32mm speaker drivers for powerful and dynamic sound

32mm speaker drivers for powerful and dynamic sound

32mm high-powered drivers deliver clear, detailed and natural sound.

Adjustable earshells and headband adapts to fit your head

Adjustable earshells and headband adapts to fit your head

Technical Specifications

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Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

4.2

of 5

10

Reviews

88%

recommend this product

2
1

19/06/2018

India

India

A great purchase.

Philps shl3060 is purely a medicated headphone. Too much bass is harmful for ears. Philips had kept it in my mind and created a headphone of prefect and appropriate bass for headphone according to world health organisation hearing and decibel norms. I would like to tell all my friends to purchase this product. It has a very good and punchy treble and Very balanced clarity.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SHL3060WT Headphones

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SHL3060WT Headphones

22/01/2018

India

India

Verified buyer

good quality

The bass is real good and the design is good therefore it can be used easily

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SHL3060BK Headphones

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SHL3060BK Headphones

20/05/2017

India

India

Amazing product

I love to hear sound with headphone virtualiisation on my pc with realtek hd audio driver . it feels like i am listening to a 7.1 surround sound.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SHL3060BK Headphones

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SHL3060BK Headphones

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