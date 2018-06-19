2 year warranty
Discontinued
SHL3060PP/00
32mm drivers/closed-back
On-ear
Closed type acoustics provide good sound isolation, blocking out ambient noise
Made to give you the best experience on the go, these DJ monitoring style headphones can be folded away for perfect portability and easy storage.
4.2
of 5
10
Reviews
88%
recommend this product
Tigerh
19/06/2018
India
A great purchase.
Philps shl3060 is purely a medicated headphone. Too much bass is harmful for ears. Philips had kept it in my mind and created a headphone of prefect and appropriate bass for headphone according to world health organisation hearing and decibel norms. I would like to tell all my friends to purchase this product. It has a very good and punchy treble and Very balanced clarity.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SHL3060WT Headphones
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SHL3060WT Headphones
tk4444
22/01/2018
India
Verified buyer
good quality
The bass is real good and the design is good therefore it can be used easily
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SHL3060BK Headphones
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SHL3060BK Headphones
Montee
20/05/2017
India
Amazing product
I love to hear sound with headphone virtualiisation on my pc with realtek hd audio driver . it feels like i am listening to a 7.1 surround sound.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SHL3060BK Headphones
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SHL3060BK Headphones