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2 year warranty
Curler
Discontinued
Support
HP8600/00
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User Manual
All (6)
Can I use my Philips Curler on short hair?
Can I use my Philips Hair Styler on wet hair?
Can I wind the cord around My Philips Styler after use?
Can curling or straightening damage my hair?
Is my Philips hair styler asbestos-free?
How can I clean my Philips Hair Styler?
My Philips curler does not make my hair curly enough
My Philips Hair Styler does not switch on
My Philips Hair Styler gives off a strange smell
My Philips Hair Styler is producing steam