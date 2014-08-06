2 year warranty
Discontinued
Natural bouncy curls in an easy way
Natural bouncy curls in an easy way. Get exactly the natural curly look you want with the SimplySalonCurl. A 32mm curling tong and ceramic coating sets this curling iron apart from the rest
SimplySalon Curl
Ceramic
32mm tong
If you want to create beautiful curls or waves, you need a curling iron with a medium sized diameter. 32 mm is the perfect size for creating fashionable curls and waves. Truly the professional's choice.
Ceramic Tourmaline coating guarantees perfect heat distribution across the barrel, for high shine results and frizz-free curls.
This high temperature enables you change the shape of your hair, and gives you that perfect look like you've just come from the salon.
5.0
of 5
2
Reviews
100%
recommend this product
rese
06/08/2014
India
its easy to use
Natural bouncy curls in an easy way. Get exactly the natural curly look you want with the SimplySalonCurl. A 32mm curling tong and ceramic coating sets this curling iron apart from the rest
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for HP8600/60 Curler
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for HP8600/60 Curler
chhavs007
19/04/2014
India
Its AMAZING
n now finally my hair look Amazing. This thing is really easy to use. It gives your hair a good style and most importantly not just you, everybody is going to love your hair :D
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for HP8600/60 Curler
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for HP8600/60 Curler