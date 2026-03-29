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2 year warranty
Food Preparation
All series
Mixer Grinder
Discontinued
Support
HL7810/00
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Philips Mixer Grinder offers 750W motor for superior mixer grinding performance. The mixer grinder's unique features are high quality blades, open ventilation, click jar lock assembly, antifingermark coating for best in class performance
My Philips mixer grinder jar lid is leaking
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