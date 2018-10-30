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2 year warranty

All series

  • Superior mixer grinding, leave no stains
  • Superior mixer grinding, leave no stains

Discontinued

Mixer Grinder

HL7810/00

1

| (1) Review

Superior mixer grinding, leave no stains

Philips Mixer Grinder offers 750W motor for superior mixer grinding performance. The mixer grinder's unique features are high quality blades, open ventilation, click jar lock assembly, antifingermark coating for best in class performance

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Antifinger mark coating keeps clean

Superior mixer grinding, leave no stains

  • 750 W

  • 3 stainless steel jars

  • with spatula

Specially designed for tough grinding

Provides best in class grinding performance.

Mixer has specially designed blades for perfect mixing

Specialised blades helps to cut even the toughtest ingredients with ease.

Advanced ventilation system keeps the mixer body cool

With use of advanced ventilation system you can prevent the ingredients being heated and retains good taste.

Technical Specifications

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Reviews

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1.0

of 5

1

Review

5
4
3
2

30/10/2018

India

India

I have purchased mixer grinder, but the blades which are used in all jar is totally useless

the blades in all jars are not pointed so that onion etc is not properly converted in paste

This review was made for HL7810/00 Mixer Grinder

This review was made for HL7810/00 Mixer Grinder

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