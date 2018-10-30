2 year warranty
Discontinued
HL7810/00
Superior mixer grinding, leave no stains
Philips Mixer Grinder offers 750W motor for superior mixer grinding performance. The mixer grinder's unique features are high quality blades, open ventilation, click jar lock assembly, antifingermark coating for best in class performance
750 W
3 stainless steel jars
with spatula
Provides best in class grinding performance.
Specialised blades helps to cut even the toughtest ingredients with ease.
With use of advanced ventilation system you can prevent the ingredients being heated and retains good taste.
1.0
of 5
1
Review
dElku
30/10/2018
India
I have purchased mixer grinder, but the blades which are used in all jar is totally useless
the blades in all jars are not pointed so that onion etc is not properly converted in paste
This review was made for HL7810/00 Mixer Grinder
This review was made for HL7810/00 Mixer Grinder